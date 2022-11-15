Get To Know Gisele Bündchen's Rumored New Beau, Miami-Based Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente

Though Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's divorce was finalized the day they announced their split, an insider claimed there's renewed tension between the coparents due to the timing of Brazilian model's new alleged romance with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

As OK! previously shared, the mom-of-two and Valente sparked dating rumors as they were seen vacationing together in Costa Rica over the weekend, and the fast-paced nature of their alleged relationship has the quarterback calling foul.