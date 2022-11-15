Get To Know Gisele Bündchen's Rumored New Beau, Miami-Based Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente
Though Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's divorce was finalized the day they announced their split, an insider claimed there's renewed tension between the coparents due to the timing of Brazilian model's new alleged romance with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
As OK! previously shared, the mom-of-two and Valente sparked dating rumors as they were seen vacationing together in Costa Rica over the weekend, and the fast-paced nature of their alleged relationship has the quarterback calling foul.
While one source said Bündchen and Miami-based Valente were on a group outing with multiple other adults and children, a Brady insider scoffed at the claim, noting, "It always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage."
Nonetheless, neither Bündchen nor Valente have commented on the dating buzz.
Scroll down to learn more about the former Victoria's Secret Angel's possible new man.
According to insiders, the brunette beauty has known Valente for at least a year and a half, and after her and Brady's two kids — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — started taking lessons with him, she took up the sport herself.
"When I brought him to the first class and started talking with Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense. I became really interest [in] the philosophy," the star previously expressed of taking up the physical activity. "It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself."
In an Instagram post, the Brazil native, 42, said she feels "stronger" and more confident since taking up the practice, calling Valente and his brother "awesome teachers" who make "training so much fun."
Vivian now practices the sport as well, with Bündchen sharing that it makes the tot feel "so empowered. She feels like she can do anything."
Bündchen also worked with the fitness instructor for a Dust magazine photoshoot.
According to his website, Valente took up jiu jitsu when he just 2, and in 2007, he received the Professors’ Diploma from Grandmaster Hélio Gracie, a high accomplishment in the sport.
That same year, he moved to Miami to attend Barry University, where he graduated with a degree in criminology.