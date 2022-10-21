Where Did Things Go Wrong? Tom Brady Made Gisele Bündchen Feel 'Neglected' & 'Unloved,' Suggests Relationships Expert
As rumors run rampant of an impending split, a relationship expert has weighed in on what may have gone wrong between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.
“Inconsistency can also be confusing and unsettling in a relationship and it may be that Tom is unsure of how he feels and what he does want from life, which will make Gisele feel neglected and unloved,” relationship coach Jo Hemmings said in a recent interview of the estranged power couple.
“The only way around this is proper communication, where feelings can be talked about openly and candidly,” the expert continued. “If one or both partners have spent much of their adult lives putting their careers first, it can come as a bit of a wake-up call when they find that they need, or even want, to find the time to include family life in that embedded pattern," Hemmings emphasized of Bündchen and Brady, who came out of retirement just 40 days after he announced the end of his football career.
"They may also be insecure, concerned that without the validation and fulfillment of work, they lose their sense of purpose or fear others may take the roles that they feel were intended for themselves,” she continued. “But the majority of us – research would suggest almost 70 percent – are ’integrators’ and these types struggle to find the right work/life balance, feeling that they are not giving either of them sufficient time.”
As OK! previously reported, the former New England Patriots quarterback admitted he has not always been great with making sure family life gets as much attention as his successful career. "I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment for the military," Brady said on a recent episode of his podcast, "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray."
"The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right?" the NFL star continued. "Whatever you may say — 'Ah, man, I want to make sure I spend a little more time doing this during the season' — the reality is, is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance ... you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are."