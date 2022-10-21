Where Did Things Go Wrong? Tom Brady Made Gisele Bündchen Feel 'Neglected' & 'Unloved,' Suggests Relationships Expert

“The only way around this is proper communication, where feelings can be talked about openly and candidly,” the expert continued. “If one or both partners have spent much of their adult lives putting their careers first, it can come as a bit of a wake-up call when they find that they need, or even want, to find the time to include family life in that embedded pattern," Hemmings emphasized of Bündchen and Brady, who came out of retirement just 40 days after he announced the end of his football career.

"They may also be insecure, concerned that without the validation and fulfillment of work, they lose their sense of purpose or fear others may take the roles that they feel were intended for themselves,” she continued. “But the majority of us – research would suggest almost 70 percent – are ’integrators’ and these types struggle to find the right work/life balance, feeling that they are not giving either of them sufficient time.”