Gisele Bündchen Returns To Modeling With Topless Photo Months After Calling It Quits With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is stepping back into the spotlight!
Months after the supermodel's split from Tom Brady, Bündchen was featured in Louis Vuitton’s new campaign for their collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.
In a video clip shared to the brand's Instagram, the cover girl posed topless in a pair of dark wash jeans while clutching a leather bag to her chest and starring seductively into the camera.
“Celebrating art, audacity, and craftsmanship, Kusama’s painted dots, metal dots, infinity dots, and psychedelic flower enliven the universe of Louis Vuitton," the press release stated about the campaign, which also included Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Christy Turlington.
The ad marks Bündchen's first project since finalizing her divorce from the NFL legend — with whom she shares children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 10 — in October after 13 years of marriage.
“She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn’t,” an insider close to the duo dished of what sparked the split, noting the athlete "wasn't hearing what she was saying."
On October 28, 2022, the former power couple confirmed to the world their romance was over. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen penned in her announcement shared to social media.
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she continued. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."
In the weeks after, the mother-of-two was spotted out with her kiddos and their jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
However, Bündchen has not been focused on getting back out there, but rather on her son and daughter. "Gisele is great with her children and radiates happiness when either one or both are around," an insider stated, adding that "having them with her has helped her move ahead."