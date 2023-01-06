Gisele Bündchen Returns To Modeling With Topless Photo Months After Calling It Quits With Tom Brady

“Celebrating art, audacity, and craftsmanship, Kusama’s painted dots, metal dots, infinity dots, and psychedelic flower enliven the universe of Louis Vuitton," the press release stated about the campaign, which also included Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Christy Turlington.

The ad marks Bündchen's first project since finalizing her divorce from the NFL legend — with whom she shares children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 10 — in October after 13 years of marriage.