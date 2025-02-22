Tom Brady Is 'Confident' the 'Right Lady Will Come Along' After Gisele Bündchen Split
While Gisele Bündchen has moved on with jiujitsu trainer Joaquim Valente after her divorce from Tom Brady, the dad-of-three has yet to find love again.
However, an insider insisted the NFL alum is in no rush to settle down unless he meets his perfect match.
"Tom feels very lucky he has all that money and a big house to call home, and is confident the right lady will come along," the source told a news outlet. "But in the meantime, he’ll keep priorities in check and first and foremost the kids."
While the retired quarterback, 47, "never imagined he’d be divorced and single at this juncture in his life ... he's going to make the best of it," the source noted.
Brady and Bündchen, 44, are still in touch to co-parent daughter Vivian, 12, and son Benjamin, 15, and he also shares son John, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
After the 2022 divorce, the sports commentator briefly dated model Irina Shayk, 39, in 2023, but things fizzled out, and it's unclear if rumors about him getting close to Kim Kardashian, 44, and Brooks Nader, 29, were true.
On the other hand, Bündchen went public with her and Valente's romance last year after they began dating in 2023.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In October 2024, it was revealed that the Brazil native and her beau were expecting a baby.— something that reportedly came as a "shock" to the TB12 founder.
"Finding out Gisele was pregnant stung. Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time. There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset," an insider shared at the time. "It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen. But she is still the mother of two of his children, so he wants her to be OK."
Bündchen gave birth earlier this month.
"The delivery went perfectly," a source shared. "She has been resting up, with Joaquim right by her side, helping out 24/7. They’re loving getting to know their newborn. It’s been a wonderful time."
"He’s going to be a wonderful father," the insider added. "Gisele adores Joaquim and can tell already that he’s taken to the dad role like a natural."
As OK! reported, the couple didn't reveal their son's first name, however, an insider claimed the tot's middle name is River, which fits in with her older kids' water-themed middle names, as Vivian's is Lake and Benjamin's is Rein (pronounced as "rain").
Life & Style reported on Brady feeling confident about finding the right woman.