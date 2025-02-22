Tom Brady Is 'Confident' the 'Right Lady Will Come Along' After Gisele Bündchen Split

In October 2024, it was revealed that the Brazil native and her beau were expecting a baby.— something that reportedly came as a "shock" to the TB12 founder.

"Finding out Gisele was pregnant stung. Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time. There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset," an insider shared at the time. "It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen. But she is still the mother of two of his children, so he wants her to be OK."