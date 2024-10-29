Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Message Hours After Ex Gisele Bündchen Pregnancy News

Tom Brady posted an interesting song and lyric just hours after it was revealed that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

On Monday, October 28, the football star, 47, who split from the model in 2022, posted a photo of the sunset along with The Chicks' cover of the Fleetwood Mac song "Landslide."

"Oh mirror in the sky, what is love?" Brady captioned the post alongside three heart emojis.