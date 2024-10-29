Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Message Hours After Ex Gisele Bündchen Pregnancy News
Tom Brady posted an interesting song and lyric just hours after it was revealed that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.
On Monday, October 28, the football star, 47, who split from the model in 2022, posted a photo of the sunset along with The Chicks' cover of the Fleetwood Mac song "Landslide."
"Oh mirror in the sky, what is love?" Brady captioned the post alongside three heart emojis.
Of course, some people thought Brady, who shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with the catwalk queen 44, was sending his ex a message.
One person wrote, "Tom Brady in his feelings posting The Chicks of all artists is not something on my 2024 bingo card," while another said, "Not Tom Brady posting The Chicks cover of ‘Landslide’ after news broke that Gisele Bündchen is having a baby with her hot jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend."
As OK! previously reported, the Brazil native, who is pregnant with baby No. 3, is over the moon about this new milestone.
"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source said in a statement to People.
“Gisele’s very happy in Miami,” another source told the news outlet. “She enjoys her life there. Everyone’s thriving.”
Bündchen feels “very lucky” to have met Valente, who is her jiu-jitsu instructor, according to the source.
“They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year,” they noted. “She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth.”
According to TMZ, Bündchen told her kids and Brady about the baby before the news was made public.
Bündchen and Valente started out as friends before taking their romance to the next level.
“She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there,” a source said at the time about her new relationship.
Even the model's two kiddos adore her new man.
"It’s so hard with divorce, but the kids know they’re together now. They really like Joaquim," another source dished.
"They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public," the insider noted of Bündchen and Valente.