Gisele Bündchen Craving Food From Her and Boyfriend Joaquim Valente's Home Country of Brazil Amid Surprising Pregnancy
Gisele Bündchen doesn't need a chef — she knows how to whip up delicious meals all by herself!
With baby No. 3 on the way for the mom-of-two, Bündchen is leaning into her cooking talents in order to fulfill her specific pregnancy cravings.
"She is craving a lot of the same dishes she used to eat when growing up in Brazil like grilled ribeye with chimichurri and sautéed greens," a source recently spilled of the model, who is currently pregnant with her and boyfriend Joaquim Valente's first child.
"So Gisele is cooking those dishes at home with her kids," the insider added in reference to Bündchen and her ex-husband Tom Brady's son, Benjamin, 14, and daughter, Vivian, 11.
In addition to indulging in food from Brazil — where her boyfriend is also from — Bündchen has been crafting up banana smoothies for breakfast and pesto chicken lettuce wraps for lunch, the confidante mentioned, calling the former Victoria's Secret Angel a "great cook" who prepares "incredible" meals "with ease."
"She uses a lot of fresh vegetables with spices," the source detailed.
According to the insider, cooking is one of Bündchen's love languages, as she used her kitchen skills to connect with Brady during their marriage and did the same with her ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, whom she dated from 2000 to 2005.
"Tom and Leo loved it when she brought home fresh ingredients and whipped up her Brazilian dishes," the confidante confessed. "It is a big part of her overall charm, that she is quite domestic in many ways."
- Gail Simmons Adores Spending Time In The Kitchen With Her 2 Kids, Reveals They 'Generally' Like Her Cooking
- Tom Brady References 'Cold and Timid Souls' in Cryptic Quote Amid Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen's Third Pregnancy
- Tom Brady Is Feeling 'Upset' and 'Stung' After Finding Out About Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen's Pregnancy 'Very Recently'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bündchen is "always the chef in her relationships," so "now she is cooking for Joaquim," the source concluded.
The blonde beauty's romance with the jiu-jitsu instructor was confirmed in June 2023, though rumors started swirling about the pair being an item in November 2022, one month after Bündchen's divorce from Brady was finalized.
At the end of October, a source revealed to People that Bündchen was pregnant with her third child.
“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life, and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the insider expressed at the time.
"They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year," a separate insider later shared. "She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth."
Bündchen is planning to wait until she gives birth to learn if she's having a boy or a girl, which is what she did when welcoming both her son and daughter, whom she reportedly informed — along with their dad — about her pregnancy before the news was made public.
Daily Mail spoke to a source about Bündchen's pregnancy cravings.