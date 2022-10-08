Gisele Bündchen 'Has Left' Tom Brady Before, Model Hired Divorce Lawyer In 2015: Source
A rollercoaster relationship! Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have both separately hired divorce lawyers as their marriage struggles continue, but a source claimed this isn't the first time the couple have split.
"Tom and Gisele have separated before," several sources confirmed. Bündchen reportedly spoke to a divorce lawyer in 2015, with a source alleging the pair have secretly called it quits a few times throughout the course of their 13-year marriage.
"Every couple of years they have a big fight and she has left Tom before, but she always came back," one of the sources added. "They always worked through things, and Tom was hopeful they would do it again this time."
As OK! previously reported, the supermodel is seemingly "done" trying to work things out with the NFL legend and is ready to "move on" with her life, once and for all.
"She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult," the insider noted, but "she doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired." The insider also stated that while Bündchen "feels bad for the kids," she "doesn't expect any custody issues" should they move forward with the divorce.
The estranged couple — who share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 — have been living apart for several months and recently lawyered up so that they can look at "what a split will entail" and "who gets what and what the finances will be."
Although living and financial arrangements are yet to be seen, Bündchen has her heart set on staying in Florida.
"Gisele loves Miami. She has friends there. She can see herself living there permanently," a source dished. "Again, she is still trying to figure things out. She is doing yoga, meditating and taking care of herself. She doesn't put any pressure on herself to make drastic decisions."