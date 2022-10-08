Gisele Bündchen 'Has Left' Tom Brady Before, Model Hired Divorce Lawyer In 2015: Source

The estranged couple — who share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 — have been living apart for several months and recently lawyered up so that they can look at "what a split will entail" and "who gets what and what the finances will be."

Although living and financial arrangements are yet to be seen, Bündchen has her heart set on staying in Florida.

"Gisele loves Miami. She has friends there. She can see herself living there permanently," a source dished. "Again, she is still trying to figure things out. She is doing yoga, meditating and taking care of herself. She doesn't put any pressure on herself to make drastic decisions."