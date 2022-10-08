OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Gisele Bündchen
OK LogoNEWS

Gisele Bündchen 'Has Left' Tom Brady Before, Model Hired Divorce Lawyer In 2015: Source

gisele bundchen left tom brady hired lawyer pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 7 2022, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A rollercoaster relationship! Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have both separately hired divorce lawyers as their marriage struggles continue, but a source claimed this isn't the first time the couple have split.

Article continues below advertisement
gisele bundchen wedding ring
Source: mega

"Tom and Gisele have separated before," several sources confirmed. Bündchen reportedly spoke to a divorce lawyer in 2015, with a source alleging the pair have secretly called it quits a few times throughout the course of their 13-year marriage.

WILL TOM BRADY & KIM KARDASHIAN BE HOLLYWOOD'S NEW POWER COUPLE? HERE ARE THE ODDS FOR WHO THE ATHLETE COULD DATE NEXT

"Every couple of years they have a big fight and she has left Tom before, but she always came back," one of the sources added. "They always worked through things, and Tom was hopeful they would do it again this time."

Article continues below advertisement
construction gisele bundchen tom brady home halted divorce
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, the supermodel is seemingly "done" trying to work things out with the NFL legend and is ready to "move on" with her life, once and for all.

TOM BRADY LEFT WIFE GISELE BÜNDCHEN BEHIND DURING 11-DAY BREAK FROM FOOTBALL TRAINING, VISITED ELDEST SON IN THE HAMPTONS

"She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult," the insider noted, but "she doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired." The insider also stated that while Bündchen "feels bad for the kids," she "doesn't expect any custody issues" should they move forward with the divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady gisele bundchen hire divorce lawyers
Source: mega

The estranged couple — who share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 — have been living apart for several months and recently lawyered up so that they can look at "what a split will entail" and "who gets what and what the finances will be."

Although living and financial arrangements are yet to be seen, Bündchen has her heart set on staying in Florida.

"Gisele loves Miami. She has friends there. She can see herself living there permanently," a source dished. "Again, she is still trying to figure things out. She is doing yoga, meditating and taking care of herself. She doesn't put any pressure on herself to make drastic decisions."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The sources spoke with Page Six about Brady and Bündchen's previous separations.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.