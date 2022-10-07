Look Back At Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 13-Year Marriage As Divorce Teeters On The Horizon — Photos

There's been some trouble in paradise for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, who have reportedly hired divorce lawyers in an attempt to save themselves from their crumbling marriage.

The NFL football star and the Brazilian model share two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, and have seemingly "grown apart" despite questionable rumors regarding infidelity or Brady's commitment to continue his football career.

"They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be," an insider spilled. "I don’t think there will be any coming back now."

"The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the source continued.