Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Needed Quick Divorce In Order To Keep Split 'Out Of The Public Eye'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce was finalized on Friday, October 28, only one month after deciding to call it quits on their 13 year marriage.
Now, according to former judge Anthony Bompiani, who served as a divorce lawyer for over 20 years, the former couple was wise to divorce "quickly" and "quietly" to keep their split out of the public eye.
"It doesn't seem like either of them have that type of personality, but divorce and custody battles can bring out the worst in human beings," Bompiani explained in a recent interview, before noting how important it is, particularly for celebrities, to avoid hashing out their divorce settlement publicly.
PROUD MAMA! GISELE BÜNDCHEN APPEARS CAREFREE AT DAUGHTER'S HORSEBACK RIDING LESSON FOLLOWING TOM BRADY DIVORCE DRAMA
"There have been other celebrity divorces like Kanye and Kim where they litigated through the public," he continued. "This is always a bad move and can be catastrophic to the progress of a case."
Added Bompiani, "The biggest mistake Tom and Gisele could [have made] that could end up hurting potential negotiations [would have been] to allow too much information to leak to the public, especially if there's something that could be damaging to either party's reputation."
GISELE BÜNDCHEN 'HAS BEEN WORKING WITH HER HEALER TO STAY IN A PLACE OF PEACE' AFTER MARRIAGE TO TOM BRADY CRUMBLES, INSIDER REVEALS
"Both Gisele and Tom have great reputations with the public and I'm sure they want to keep it that way," he said, sharing that if something "sensitive" had been leaked, it could "blow up any chance" of a peaceful settlement.
As OK! previously reported, Brady and Bündchen confirmed their divorce via social media after their split had been finalized, following weeks of rumors that their relationship could be headed for divorce.
The exes, who tied the knot in 2009 and share Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, emphasized that their parting was amicable and that their priority was focusing on their children as they navigate this new chapter in their lives.
"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this," Bündchen wrote. "I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."