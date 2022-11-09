Tom Brady Admits He's Trying To 'Get To A Better Place' After Gisele Bündchen Divorce

“My daughter always says, ‘Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.’ And I’m trying! I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I’m doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, said.

INSIDE TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN'S AGREEMENT OVER CHILDREN & RESPECTIVE SCHEDULES

Gushing that his and his ex-wife's daughter is always "excited" to watch him play, Brady called her his "No. 1 cheerleader," adding: "I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Brady is also the father of Benjamin, 12, whom he shares with Bündchen, and 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.