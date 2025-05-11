or
Gisele Bündchen Shows Rare Glimpse of Newborn Son as She Declares Her 'Heart Is Full' in Sweet Mother's Day Post: Photos

photo of Gisele Bündchen
Source: @gisele/Instagram

The model and Joaquim Valente welcomed their son in February.

By:

May 11 2025, Published 6:46 p.m. ET

Gisele Bündchen, 44, welcomed her third child in February — the first with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, 37. While her newborn son’s name is unknown, the model shared a glimpse of their lives in a sweet Mother’s Day post on Sunday, May 11.

Bündchen took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself with her newborn and kids Vivian Brady, 12, and Benjamin Brady, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband and NFL legend Tom Brady.

Gisele Bündchen Shares Sweet Mother's Day Post

gisele bundchen newborn son heart is full mothers day photos
Source: @gisele/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen held her newborn son closely in her sweet Mother's Day post.

The first photo featured the model as she held her son, who wore a onesie that read, “I ❤️ Mom.” Gisele smiled brightly with her baby in her arms as she donned a makeup-free face and a white tank top.

She also shared a photo of herself leaning into her late mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, who died from cancer in January 2024.

Gisele Bündchen 'Embracing the Slower Rhythms' After Birth of Third Son

gisele bundchen newborn heart is full mothers day
Source: @gisele/Instagram

The supermodel said she has been 'embracing the slower rhythms' after welcoming her third child.

“I’ve been quiet over here but very busy living life..Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared — they’re simply lived,” the model captioned her post. “Lately, l’ve been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present.”

“Today, on Mother’s Day, I especially miss my mom, but my heart is full,” she elaborated. “Being a mother it’s been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day.”

“To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can’t describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy mother’s day! Sending so much love your way!” she concluded.

MORE ON:
Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Began Dating in 2023

gisele bundchen newborn son heart is full mothers day
Source: @gisele/Instagram

The model honored her late mother in her heartfelt Mother's Day post.

The supermodel and her younger boyfriend, whom she forged a friendship with during her divorce, began dating in June 2023 and welcomed their son soon after their romance blossomed.

After going public with their relationship, OK! reported that the model was “in love” and “not looking back” after divorcing Tom 13 years into their marriage in 2022.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente's 'Chemistry Is Off the Charts'

gisele bundchen newborn heart full mothers day photos
Source: mega

Gisele Bündchen fell 'in love' with her younger boyfriend quickly after they began dating.

“She and Joaquim are so happy together that they refuse to hide it anymore,” an insider revealed. “Their chemistry is off the charts, and they no longer care who knows about it.”

“Aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels,” the source claimed. “Their Brazilian culture is probably No. 1, but their love of fitness and health and their shared sense of humor give them even more in common.”

