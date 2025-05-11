Gisele Bündchen Shows Rare Glimpse of Newborn Son as She Declares Her 'Heart Is Full' in Sweet Mother's Day Post: Photos
Gisele Bündchen, 44, welcomed her third child in February — the first with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, 37. While her newborn son’s name is unknown, the model shared a glimpse of their lives in a sweet Mother’s Day post on Sunday, May 11.
Bündchen took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself with her newborn and kids Vivian Brady, 12, and Benjamin Brady, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband and NFL legend Tom Brady.
Gisele Bündchen Shares Sweet Mother's Day Post
The first photo featured the model as she held her son, who wore a onesie that read, “I ❤️ Mom.” Gisele smiled brightly with her baby in her arms as she donned a makeup-free face and a white tank top.
She also shared a photo of herself leaning into her late mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, who died from cancer in January 2024.
Gisele Bündchen 'Embracing the Slower Rhythms' After Birth of Third Son
“I’ve been quiet over here but very busy living life..Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared — they’re simply lived,” the model captioned her post. “Lately, l’ve been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present.”
“Today, on Mother’s Day, I especially miss my mom, but my heart is full,” she elaborated. “Being a mother it’s been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day.”
“To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can’t describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy mother’s day! Sending so much love your way!” she concluded.
- Gisele Bündchen Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 — Her First With Partner Joaquim Valente
- Pregnant Gisele Bündchen Already 'Several Months Along' and Planning Home Birth With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente, Insider Reveals
- Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Have Been 'Loving Getting to Know Their Newborn': 'It's Been a Wonderful Time'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Began Dating in 2023
The supermodel and her younger boyfriend, whom she forged a friendship with during her divorce, began dating in June 2023 and welcomed their son soon after their romance blossomed.
After going public with their relationship, OK! reported that the model was “in love” and “not looking back” after divorcing Tom 13 years into their marriage in 2022.
Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente's 'Chemistry Is Off the Charts'
“She and Joaquim are so happy together that they refuse to hide it anymore,” an insider revealed. “Their chemistry is off the charts, and they no longer care who knows about it.”
“Aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels,” the source claimed. “Their Brazilian culture is probably No. 1, but their love of fitness and health and their shared sense of humor give them even more in common.”