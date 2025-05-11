Gisele Bündchen Shows Rare Glimpse of Newborn Son as She Declares Her 'Heart Is Full' in Sweet Mother's Day Post: Photos

Gisele Bündchen, 44, welcomed her third child in February — the first with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, 37. While her newborn son’s name is unknown, the model shared a glimpse of their lives in a sweet Mother’s Day post on Sunday, May 11.

Bündchen took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself with her newborn and kids Vivian Brady, 12, and Benjamin Brady, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband and NFL legend Tom Brady.