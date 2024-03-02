Gisele Bündchen Is 'in Love' With New Boyfriend Joaquin Valente: 'She’s Not Looking Back'

"Gisele’s in love and she’s not looking back. She and Joaquim are so happy together that they refuse to hide it anymore," the insider revealed. "Their chemistry is off the charts, and they no longer care who knows about it.”

"Aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels," the source explained. "Their Brazilian culture is probably No. 1, but their love of fitness and health and their shared sense of humor give them even more in common."