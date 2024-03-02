OK Magazine
Gisele Bündchen Is 'in Love' With New Boyfriend Joaquin Valente: 'She’s Not Looking Back'

gisele bundchen in love with new boyfriend joaquin valente
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 2 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Gisele Bündchen is happier than ever in her relationship!

The supermodel, 43, began dating her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquin Valente, 36, in June of last year and has officially turned the page on her heartbreaking divorce from her ex-husband, Tom Brady.

gisele bundchen in love with new boyfriend joaquin valente
Source: mega

Gisele Bündchen is 'in love' with her new boyfriend, Joaquin Valente.

"Gisele’s in love and she’s not looking back. She and Joaquim are so happy together that they refuse to hide it anymore," the insider revealed. "Their chemistry is off the charts, and they no longer care who knows about it.”

"Aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels," the source explained. "Their Brazilian culture is probably No. 1, but their love of fitness and health and their shared sense of humor give them even more in common."

joaquiam
Source: @joaquimvalentejiu/instagram

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquin Valente started dating in June 2023.

The romance between the cover girl and the fitness trainer has even got the stamp of approval from her son, Benjamin, 14, and daughter, Vivian, 11.

"It’s so hard with divorce, but the kids know they’re together now. They really like Joaquim," an insider revealed of the change in their lives.

After keeping their love a secret for the better part of a year, Bündchen and Valente have been open with their status while out and about in Miami. "They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public," the source added.

gisele bundchen mega
Source: mega

Gisele Bündchen's kids really 'like' Joaquin Valente.

Following her 2022 divorce from the New England Patriots quarterback, 46, the mother-of-two has been open about overcoming the heartbreak and embracing life to its fullest.

"I look into my life, and I wouldn't have it any other way, I wouldn't have any other life," Bündchen said in a 2023 interview before being asked if that included her split from Brady after 13 years of marriage in October 2022.

tom brady getting used to gisele bundchen romance joaquin valente
Source: mega

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady divorced in October 2022.

"I think it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," she noted. "My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen."

"But I think you have to accept you know sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart ... I mean, he's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. I think when a door shuts, other doors open," she added of her outlook on life.

Source: OK!

Life & Style spoke with sources close to Bündchen.

