'He's Got Nothing Left': Fans Give Their Harsh Feedback On Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Divorce News
After rumors circulated that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were heading for a divorce, the two announced on Friday, October 28, they were going their separate ways for good.
After the news went around, fans weighed in on the pair's decision.
One person wrote, "As a Bucs fan… nah man. He’s done. He’s got nothing left," while another added, "Now here’s a guy who chose football over his wife."
A third person added, "That man literally chose football over his family, honestly sad."
However, some stuck up for the football player, 45.
One said, "Regardless of who you’re a fan of, these are human beings. I can’t imagine how it feels to be constantly scrutinized like this man is. I hope we as people can have some compassion and let his personal life remain personal," while another shared, "Very sad news. My parents separated when I was 8. Nothing good about this."
As OK! previously reported, the former flames were not seeing eye to eye when it came to Brady's career. "Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family."
The athlete and the supermodel, 42, both shared similar statements about their relationship status.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," he wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the NFL star, 45, continued. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."
"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he concluded. "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."