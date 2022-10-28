It's Over! Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen To File For Divorce: Source

Following insiders whispering that the two have been struggling — with one source saying Bündchen is "done with their marriage" — an insider claimed in early October, "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

OK! reported in September that the apparent ex couple has been living in separate homes in Florida following a rumored blowout fight. Speculation that the two were headed for a split began over the summer when Brady missed 11 days of his training camp, only saying at the time: "Everyone has different situations they’re dealing with and we all have unique challenges to our lives."