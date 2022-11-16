Gisele Bündchen Spotted Dining With Martial Arts Instructor Joaquim Valente Again In Costa Rica
Heating up! Gisele Bündchen was spotted with her martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente — again!
According to a new photo of the duo, the 42-year-old model was seen leaving Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with the fighter and his brother, Jordan, in addition to Bündchen’s two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.
In the picture, the brunette beauty wore a crop top and dark pants while sporting minimal makeup. Meanwhile, Valente wore a gray T-shirt and green shorts.
As OK! previously reported, the catwalk queen, who recently announced her divorce from Tom Brady, Bündchen and Valente were seen in Costa Rica over the weekend.
The two have known each other for a while, as she started taking lessons with him.
"When I brought him to the first class and started talking with Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense. I became really interest [in] the philosophy," the star previously said. "It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself."
After rumors swirled that the athlete and the Brazil native were in a bad spot, they finally announced they were going their separate ways in October.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," he wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the NFL star, 45, continued. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."
Meanwhile, an insider said, "Gisele and Joaquim are not dating. Joaquim and his brother, Jordan, are Gisele and her son's martial arts teachers. Jordan and Joaquim were both there with Gisele in Costa Rica."