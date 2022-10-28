Everything That Led Up To Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Divorce Announcement
It's officially over: after 13 years of marriage, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce.
The news doesn't come as much of a surprise, as rumors have been swirling over the past several months that the pair weren't on great terms after years of ups and downs.
Scroll down to relive the demise of their romance.
Rumors of trouble first came about over the summer when the NFL superstar, 45, missed 11 days of training camp. Several sources noted the pair's issues stemmed from Brady's decision to come out of retirement, as in March, just 40 days after he announced he was hanging up his jersey, he retracted his statement and decided to continue playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The star said his absence at practice was due to "personal reasons."
"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with and we all have unique challenges to our lives," he explained. "I'm 45-years old, man. There's a lot of sh*t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."
By early September, it was revealed that the pair were living separately after "an epic fight," which spurred the model, 42, to take up a home in Miami.
While a source claimed the athlete was still "hopeful" that Bündchen would attend his first home game of the season, only their two kids showed up in their family box seats.
Meanwhile, the Brazilian beauty was seen visiting a legal office and a spiritual healer over that time frame, and reports stated the two have had big rough patches in the past and nearly divorced in 2015. "Every couple of years they have a big fight and she has left Tom before, but she always came back," an insider shared. "They always worked through things, and Tom was hopeful they would do it again this time."
However, this year, things seemed to be irreparable, with a source putting the bulk of the blame on the football star.
"Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement," a source noted. "They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele."
In October, it was reported that they both had hired divorce attorneys, and the Victoria's Secret alum was soon spotted without her wedding ring. Just two weeks later, Brady also ditched the significant piece of jewelry, and on October 14, he showed up to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding solo.
After months of breakup buzz, they each confirmed the split with their own social media posts on Friday, October 28.
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the NFL star revealed in an Instagram Story post. "We arrived at this decision to end out marriage after much consideration."
"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However wish only best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," concluded Brady. "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."
Bündchen echoed his sentiments in her own Instagram Story.
"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized out divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," she wrote. "We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."
"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always," added the model.
The pair share two children — 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. The Super Bowl champ also has 15-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan.