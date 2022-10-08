Gisele Bündchen Spotted Leaving Legal Office In Miami As Tom Brady Divorce Looms

Gisele Bündchen appeared flustered and unhappy after leaving a legal office in Miami as rumors swirl she is ending her marriage to Tom Brady. The supermodel was photographed carrying a water bottle, her purse and a slim laptop case as she walked back to her car.

Her hair hung loose around her shoulders and she cut a casual look in a white top, jeans, flip-flops, a pair of sunglasses and no wedding ring.