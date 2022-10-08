Gisele Bündchen Spotted Leaving Legal Office In Miami As Tom Brady Divorce Looms
Gisele Bündchen appeared flustered and unhappy after leaving a legal office in Miami as rumors swirl she is ending her marriage to Tom Brady. The supermodel was photographed carrying a water bottle, her purse and a slim laptop case as she walked back to her car.
Her hair hung loose around her shoulders and she cut a casual look in a white top, jeans, flip-flops, a pair of sunglasses and no wedding ring.
The details on exactly why Bündchen was at the office are unclear, but this sighting comes shortly after it was reported the couple have both hired divorce lawyers amid their marriage struggles.
WILL TOM BRADY & KIM KARDASHIAN BE HOLLYWOOD'S NEW POWER COUPLE? HERE ARE THE ODDS FOR WHO THE ATHLETE COULD DATE NEXT
The 42-year-old model and the NFL pro, who have been married for 13 years, are consulting their attorneys to look at "what a split will entail" and "who gets what and what the finances will be."
However, according to insiders, this isn't the first time the estranged couple have separated. Several sources confirmed Bündchen had spoken to a divorce lawyer as far back as 2015.
INSIDE TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN'S TROUBLED MARRIAGE: COUPLE 'GREW APART,' SOURCE DIVULGES
"Every couple of years they have a big fight and she has left Tom before, but she always came back," a source explained. "They always worked through things, and Tom was hopeful they would do it again this time."
This most recent separation occurred after the pair got into an "epic fight," resulting in Bündchen jetting off to Costa Rica. When she eventually flew back home to Florida, she stayed in a different home from Brady.
Although it's been rumored their split had to do with the football player's decision to "unretire" from the sport, another insider claimed there was more to the story. "The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider noted at the time.
Bündchen and Brady have been a couple since 2007 and tied the knot in 2009. They share two children — 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. The NFL legend also has 15-year-old son John Edward from a previous relationship.