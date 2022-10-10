Gisele Bündchen Visits Holistic Healer For SECOND TIME — As Tom Brady Divorce Talk Continues To Swirl

As rumors continue to swirl surrounding the state of Gisele Bündchen’s 13-year marriage to NFL legend Tom Brady, it seems the former is already looking for a fresh start.

On Friday, October 7, Bündchen was spotted making yet another visit to the Miami, Fla. office of Ayurvedic physician Dr. Ewa Wieruszewska Lierle. The supermodel kept it cool and casual during her trip to the healer, pairing a white t-shirt with bright blue joggers and white sandals as she toted an Amazon box through Wieruszewska Lierle’s painted door.

Bündchen completed the look with a blue shoulder bag, a pair of wire-framed sunglasses, a chunky necklace and a blue water bottle, the same one she carried while visiting the office the day prior.