Tom Brady Gushes Over 'Perfect Night' As Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors Rage On
Tom Brady is still managing to find some joy amid his rumored marital rift with Gisele Bündchen.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to Instagram on Sunday, October 9, to share a photo of himself fishing with his son after taking home a win against the Atlantic Falcons.
"Great win and a perfect night," the NFL champ captioned the father-son photo of the two facing the water and away from the camera as the sun set. It's unclear which of Brady's sons is featured in the snap, as he shares 12-year-old Benjamin with his estranged wife and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan. (Brady and Bündchen also share daughter Vivian, 9.)
SHE 'IS DONE': GISELE BÜNDCHEN DOESN'T THINK MARRIAGE TO TOM BRADY 'CAN BE REPAIRED,' SPILLS SOURCE
Brady's picture-perfect moment with his offspring comes on the heels of reports that he is terrified of potentially losing his family amid his and the supermodel's marital woes.
"Tom isn't taking things well," a source spilled to a publication. "He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out."
Aside from feeling "extremely hurt" and missing the mother of his children "by his side," the insider claimed he, "feels abandoned in a way."
"He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot," the source concluded.
Though there has been much speculation about whether their ongoing rift was due to his decision to return to the NFL after announcing his retirement, another source claimed the pair simply grew apart over the years — and the brunette beauty is done trying to make things work.
LOOK BACK AT TOM BRADY & GISELE BUNDCHEN'S 13-YEAR MARRIAGE AS DIVORCE TEETERS ON THE HORIZON — PHOTOS
"She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired," said a source after it was reported that they have both retained divorce lawyers to see what the next steps would be.
The former Victoria's Secret model has been seen in recent weeks sans her wedding ring following news that they have not been living together. "She doesn't have much contact with Tom," claimed a source.