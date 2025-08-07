or
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Split After Dating on and Off Since 2021

Composite photo of Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli
Source: mega

A source revealed Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have parted ways.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 7 2025, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

Jacob Elordi is back on the market.

A source revealed to a news outlet that the actor, 28, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 25, have ended their relationship after years of dating on and off. The duo first sparked romance rumors in 2021.

Photo of Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have called it quits.
Source: mega

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have called it quits.

The stars kept their relationship out of the spotlight and off social media, but rumors about their status peaked in July when the influencer revealed she "moved to Paris" temporarily.

The Euphoria star was also recently spotted going solo to pal Cara Delevingne's birthday bash in Los Angeles on August 5.

When Lori Loughlin's daughter made the move overseas, she didn't mention the reason behind it. "I'm here for a little while living, so I'm really excited to get some videos out for you guys," she told fans at the time. "And it's just going to be, I feel like such an exciting, formative time."

Lori Loughlin Was Concerned About the Romance

Photo of an insider claimed Lori Loughlin had concerns over her daughter's relationship.
Source: mega

An insider claimed Lori Loughlin had concerns over her daughter's relationship.

As OK! reported last year, Loughlin was allegedly worried about the now-exes due to their ups and downs.

"Jacob and Olivia’s relationship has been on and off for several years. Lori just wants to make sure that he’s in it for the long haul," a source told a news outlet of the actress' concerns.

"Lori’s advice to Olivia is make sure that this relationship is going somewhere because she’s dedicated so many years to Jacob already," the insider added at the time.

MORE ON:
Jacob Elordi

Photo of the exes were on and off since 2021.
Source: mega

The exes were on and off since 2021.

Another insider claimed the Full House alum was always weary about the Hollywood heartthrob due to his reputation, as he began seeing Giannulli not long after he split from Kaia Gerber.

"She doesn’t like that Jacob has broken a few hearts and ex-girlfriends like Zendaya and Kaia Gerber can’t stand him now," the insider spilled to a publication, noting Loughlin was "convinced he’s not the faithful type."

Olivia Jade Giannulli's Past Scandal

Photo of Olivia Jade Giannulli became infamous after the 2019 college admissions scandal.
Source: mega

Olivia Jade Giannulli became infamous after the 2019 college admissions scandal.

Giannulli and her mom's college admissions scandal occurred before she started dating Elordi.

In 2019, it was revealed that Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid money to facilitate Olivia and her sister Isabella's acceptance into USC.

Lori spent two months in jail after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, while her spouse was sentenced to five months behind bars.

Olivia Jade didn't face any legal consequences, but her career took a hit, as Sephora decided to discontinue carrying her makeup products.

She's since tried to revive her popularity, going on Dancing With the Stars and rebooting her vlog.

