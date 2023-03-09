'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Smacks Costar In The Crotch As They Film R-Rated Rom-Com On Boat

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that," she shockingly confessed. "I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."

The blonde beauty claimed studios "don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals."

"The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager," she elaborated. "I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage."