'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Smacks Costar In The Crotch As They Film R-Rated Rom-Com On Boat
Sydney Sweeney and costar Glen Powell are clearly having a ball as they film an untitled rom-com in Australia.
As the cameras rolled, the onscreen lovers were seen flirting while aboard a boat in Sydney Harbour, where they both showed off their impressive physiques, with the actress rocking a floral bikini and Powell in dark swim trunks.
After shooting some scenes where they were practically skin to skin, Sweeney, 25, hit the Top Gun: Maverick lead, 34, in the crotch, leading to him jumping into the ocean.
Powell told a reporter earlier this year he was "super excited" for the Will Gluck-directed movie, which also stars Dermot Mulroney and Alexandra Shipp. Sweeney also acts as a producer.
The Euphoria fan favorite currently has a stacked plate, as she also recently wrapped up Madame Web, plus, she'll star in the remake of Barbarella. In addition, her HBO drama was already renewed for a third season, though it's unclear when production is set to begin.
The Hollywood hottie acknowledged to The Hollywood Reporter that she's so busy she barely sleeps, but Sweeney insisted she doesn't see any other way of life.
"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that," she shockingly confessed. "I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."
The blonde beauty claimed studios "don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals."
"The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager," she elaborated. "I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage."
Because of her hefty bills, she doesn't hesitate to take other gigs, such as her ambassadorship with luxe fashion line Miu Miu.
"If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A.," the star said. "I take deals because I have to."
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Sweeney and Powell shooting their flick.