Sydney Sweeney Makes Fans Drool As She Flaunts Her Cleavage In Stunning Snaps — See Photos
Oh baby! Sydney Sweeney nearly broke the internet when she dropped a series of breathtaking photos on Sunday, March 19.
"Soaking up this Aussie sun," the Euphoria star wrote alongside a selfie of her lounging outdoors.
Sweeney sported a stylish brown swimsuit from her Frankies Bikinis collection, which perfectly hugged her flattering figure in all of the right places.
The White Lotus actress donned a pair of large sunglasses and pouted her lips before snapping the drool-worthy photos.
In a second sultry selfie, Sweeney kept little to the imagination, as she cropped out her face to get a more zoomed-in view of her bust.
The 25-year-old announced the launch of her latest swimwear collab via an Instagram post featuring campaign photos on Tuesday, March 14.
Fans were seemingly unable to contain their emotions toward the blonde bombshell and took to the comments section to share their jaw-dropped thoughts.
"This should be illegal," one user quipped, as another gushed, "this is why I love women," and a third added, "So hot I’m screaming."
Other haters trolled Sweeney for a recent interview she did with The Sun, where The Handmaid's Tale actress opened up about feeling "ostracized" and over-sexualized by the media for her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria.
"Don’t feel ostracized," one critic commented, as another mocked her, stating, "'stop sexualizing me! Stop making me do nude scenes!' Lmao."
During the recent candid conversation, Sweeney expressed her frustration of only being defined by her body parts and stunning features.
"I have big boobs, I’m blonde and that’s all I have," she stated of how the public makes her feel. "I had boobs before other girls, and I felt ostracized for it."
Sweeney additionally addressed how awful it is that internet users tag her family members in reposted raunchy scenes of herself stripped down during episodes of Euphoria.
"My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair," the Hollywood actress stated. "You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing."
"I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more," Sweeney concluded.