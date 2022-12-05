T.J. Holmes Had 'Inappropriate Moments' With 'GMA' Colleagues, Including 3-Year Affair With Producer Natasha Singh: Sources
A repeat offender! Before T.J. Holmes and Good Morning America costar Amy Robach's affair was exposed, the former allegedly had a secret tryst with 30-year-old Natasha Singh, one of the show's producers.
According to an insider, Robach knew about the romance, so she's "unlikely to care or be surprised by any more kiss-and-tells coming to light."
The first source claimed Robach, 49, has even helped her new beau, 45, cover up past "indiscretions," as he's had multiple "inappropriate moments" with a number of other colleagues.
A second source spilled Holmes and Singh's fling began in 2016 and lasted for three years. It's unclear if any more of their GMA coworkers were aware of his and Singh's alleged dalliance, though as OK! shared, Holmes and Robach's relationship wasn't much of a surprise to those on set.
"There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," shared a source. "They were flirtatious."
'GMA' ANCHORS ROBIN ROBERTS & GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS 'FURIOUS' OVER AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES' 'MESSY' EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIR: SOURCE
While some claim the pair's romance didn't materialize until after they split from their respective spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, their impending divorces weren't known by the public, making the situation awkward.
"They had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month," the source said, referring to the photos of the duo on a getaway in upstate New York last month. "Staffers are very surprised it took this long to come out. Everyone was turning a blind eye because they didn't want the controversy surrounding the show."
Despite the scandal, the network allowed the duo to go on air for GMA3 on Friday, December 2, where they laughed off the buzz, with Holmes declaring he had a "great week."
Some assumed the duo would be axed for allegedly breaking the show's morality clause, but others noted there won't be any firings since the affair is great for ratings.
However, on the Monday, December 5, broadcast, the lovebirds were nowhere to be seen, with reporters Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez filling their slots.