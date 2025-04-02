or
Home > News > Good Morning America
'GMA3' Anchors DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim May Be Fired as Ratings Tank 2 Years After Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Affair Scandal

Photo of DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim.
Source: ABC

DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim are reportedly on the chopping block at ABC.

By:

April 2 2025, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Good Morning America 3 anchors DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim's jobs could be in jeopardy.

According to sources, the two daytime news co-hosts may soon get replaced as ABC News executives are reportedly desperate to turn the show around amid plummeting television ratings.

demarco morgan eva pilgrim
Source: ABC

DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim replaced Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes as co-anchors of 'GMA3' in 2023.

"GMA3 won't be there at the end of the summer," a source spilled to a news publication on Tuesday, April 1, noting ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic will likely have the hosts replaced by that time.

As for who would take their spots, another insider claimed executives are considering either hiring new hosts or using ABC News' already talented stars like Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.

demarco morgan abc
Source: ABC

DeMarco Morgan's job could be in jeopardy as ABC News' ratings plummet.

ABC declined to comment on the fate of Morgan and Pilgrim's careers, however, a spokesperson for the network informed the news outlet on Tuesday: "What we have said from the beginning is that we are unifying all day parts under the GMA umbrella and team and that includes seeing all members of the extended GMA family in the third hour."

The representative continued: "The third hour is a valued part of the GMA franchise. Robin, George and Michael have been on before and they will continue to be featured."

demarco morgan abc gmh
Source: ABC

DeMarco Morgan became an ABC News anchor and correspondent in late 2022.

MORE ON:
Good Morning America

Morgan and Pilgrim were announced as the new stars of Good Morning America's 1 p.m. timeslot in May 2023 after former co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's scandalous workplace romance caused them to be formally fired by ABC in January of that same year. (The costars' relationship was uncovered before either of them revealed they were in the midst of divorcing their respective former spouses, and they have insisted they didn't cheat.)

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a spokesperson confirmed in January 2023. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Holmes and Robach — who are still dating more than two years after their relationship was exposed — were offered for the side-by-side roles in September 2020 after years of working at the network.

Morgan and Pilgrim being on the chopping block comes after the network went through with a series of layoffs in March.

amy robach romance tj holmes hard first year being watched
Source: MEGA

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were fired from 'GMA3' after their romance was exposed.

Last month, ABC News cut GMA3 staff and put all of its production under GMA while appointing longtime ABC producer Audrey Taylor as the new vice president of talent and strategy.

"No one knows who she is! She doesn’t know the talent. The hire was shocking to everyone," a source spilled to Page Six at the time, expressing disapproval of Taylor's new position.

Other insiders, however, felt the promotion was a positive one after the spot was left open for two years.

The New York Post spoke to a source about potential changes for GMA3.

