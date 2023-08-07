Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted in NYC as They Continue Job Search 6 Months After 'GMA' Firing
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are enjoying their summer in the Big Apple.
On the morning of Monday, August 7, the couple was spotted strolling in Manhattan, but they kept their outing low-key with causal outfits and no PDA.
The blonde beauty rocked, 50, a white T-shirt and pink shorts, the latter of which she matched with her flip flops and crossbody purse. Holmes, 45, donned a white baseball cap, white tee, jeans and black shoes, and he also carried a black leather jacket and his motorcycle helmet.
The former GMA3 costars have been going strong since their affair was exposed in November 2023. After being put on hiatus from the show, ABC announced in late January that they decided to permanently cut the stars from the lineup.
Since then, they've failed to secure any new gigs solo or together, but an insider claimed they aren't down on their luck, as they reportedly received a hefty payout from the company.
“They’re still getting paid by ABC so they’re not worrying too much about their next steps yet, though they have floated some ideas for next projects and taken some meetings,” a source spilled to a news outlet. “Amy's so talented, and this whole year and how everything has played out has been a shock to her."
Despite their romance surviving the workplace scandal, fans still believe they aren't going to make it the distance.
"When this thing fizzles out and it will, she's going to have a deep belly cry realizing that she blew up her career and her integrity over this," one Twitter user wrote in reaction to a previous article about their nights out in Manhattan, while another person wrote, "She is smart — she is keeping him so busy he doesn't have time to cheat on her yet."
As OK! reported, after their romance went viral, more than one of Homes' former female colleagues came forward and claimed they had an affair while he was still married to estranged wife Marilee Fiebig, who filed for divorce in December 2022.
On the other hand, Robach and ex-husband Andrew Shue were believed to have been separated when the affair began. Their split was finalized in March 2023.
