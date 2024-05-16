OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Good Morning America
OK LogoNEWS

T.J. Holmes' Replacement DeMarco Morgan in Hot Water With ABC Executives Over His Revealing Bike Shorts Photos: Source

tj holmes replacement demarco morgan controversy abc executives photos
Source: @demarcomorgan/instagram
By:

May 16 2024, Published 5:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

ABC can't seem to stay away from the drama.

According to multiple sources, GMA3 co-host DeMarco Morgan has the brand's executives in a tizzy over Instagram photos that showed him wearing tight bike shorts.

Article continues below advertisement
tj holmes replacement demarco morgan controversey abc executives photos
Source: @demarcomorgan/instagram

Insiders claimed ABC executives aren't happy with DeMarco Morgan's revealing photos.

The April snaps pictured the anchor — who was one of the people brought on last year to replace T.J. Holmes after he and girlfriend Amy Robach were axed for their romance — sitting on his bike in a white helmet, light olive green shirt and biker shorts.

However, his bottom attire was so tight that his private parts could be somewhat seen through the fabric — enough for people to notice.

Article continues below advertisement
tj holmes replacement demarco morgan controversey abc executives photos
Source: @demarcomorgan/instagram

A source said the 'GMA3' star refused to delete the images.

Article continues below advertisement

"Executives at the highest levels of ABC have flagged the photos internally," a source told one news outlet. "It leaves very little to the imagination."

Another insider claimed Morgan, 45, was asked to delete the images, but he's refused to do so, as he thinks people are overreacting.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The second source noted the situation is not a good look, especially since ABC just dealt with scandal after firing longtime weatherman Robert Marciano last month due to alleged "anger" issues.

Morgan's fans made plenty of jokes about the upload, with one person commenting on the post, "Shots like this should be outlawed because I d--- sure zoomed in 🤷🏾‍♀️."

"Sir, we can see your… NVM, great pics!" another wrote, with a third penning, "Son! U just showing thangs!😂😂😂."

MORE ON:
Good Morning America
Article continues below advertisement
tj holmes replacement demarco morgan controversey abc executives photos
Source: @demarcomorgan/instagram

The TV star joined ABC in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Morgan hasn't responded to the ordeal, nor has Robach, 51, or Holmes, 46, who haven't been afraid to discuss their former employer's scandals on their joint podcast, which they launched one year after getting the boot.

In fact, they mentioned Marciano's firing on an April episode.

Article continues below advertisement
tj holmes replacement demarco morgan controversey abc executives photos
Source: mega

Morgan replaced T.J. Holmes on 'GMA3.'

Article continues below advertisement

"It's a tough situation. We have walked down that road and it's not an easy one … And I think he might still be going through a divorce. So we know what it's like to have your entire life upended, career and personal life … And we both have known Rob for a long time."

Holmes acknowledged he wasn't aware of all the details of the situation, but said, "Whatever it is, we hate to see somebody who's been a friend and colleague for a long time end up in this place, this position to be talked about the way he's being talked about to some degree."

Article continues below advertisement

"We do know what it's like to have those headlines, to be the subject of clickbait," Robach noted. "And that's a tough position for anyone to be going through, especially someone who is a father-of-two."

Page Six and TMZ reported on ABC's response to Morgan's photos.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.