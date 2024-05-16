T.J. Holmes' Replacement DeMarco Morgan in Hot Water With ABC Executives Over His Revealing Bike Shorts Photos: Source
The April snaps pictured the anchor — who was one of the people brought on last year to replace T.J. Holmes after he and girlfriend Amy Robach were axed for their romance — sitting on his bike in a white helmet, light olive green shirt and biker shorts.
However, his bottom attire was so tight that his private parts could be somewhat seen through the fabric — enough for people to notice.
"Executives at the highest levels of ABC have flagged the photos internally," a source told one news outlet. "It leaves very little to the imagination."
Another insider claimed Morgan, 45, was asked to delete the images, but he's refused to do so, as he thinks people are overreacting.
The second source noted the situation is not a good look, especially since ABC just dealt with scandal after firing longtime weatherman Robert Marciano last month due to alleged "anger" issues.
Morgan's fans made plenty of jokes about the upload, with one person commenting on the post, "Shots like this should be outlawed because I d--- sure zoomed in 🤷🏾♀️."
"Sir, we can see your… NVM, great pics!" another wrote, with a third penning, "Son! U just showing thangs!😂😂😂."
Morgan hasn't responded to the ordeal, nor has Robach, 51, or Holmes, 46, who haven't been afraid to discuss their former employer's scandals on their joint podcast, which they launched one year after getting the boot.
In fact, they mentioned Marciano's firing on an April episode.
"It's a tough situation. We have walked down that road and it's not an easy one … And I think he might still be going through a divorce. So we know what it's like to have your entire life upended, career and personal life … And we both have known Rob for a long time."
Holmes acknowledged he wasn't aware of all the details of the situation, but said, "Whatever it is, we hate to see somebody who's been a friend and colleague for a long time end up in this place, this position to be talked about the way he's being talked about to some degree."
"We do know what it's like to have those headlines, to be the subject of clickbait," Robach noted. "And that's a tough position for anyone to be going through, especially someone who is a father-of-two."
Page Six and TMZ reported on ABC's response to Morgan's photos.