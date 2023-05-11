Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Officially Replaced After Workplace Scandal, New 'GMA3' Co-Anchors Announced

Journalists Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will be taking the place of the controversial couple on GMA3. The two will be joined by Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who worked closely with Robach and Holmes before they were axed.

"Allow us to reintroduce ourselves," ABC wrote in an Instagram post. "Join us in welcoming @evapilgrim and @demarcomorgan as co-anchors of #GMA3, along with @drjashton as chief health and medical correspondent."