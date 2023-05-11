Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Officially Replaced After Workplace Scandal, New 'GMA3' Co-Anchors Announced
Everyone’s replaceable!
On Thursday, May 11, ABC announced the new co-anchors that will take over Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' roles after the pair were taken off the air amid news of their affair scandal.
Journalists Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will be taking the place of the controversial couple on GMA3. The two will be joined by Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who worked closely with Robach and Holmes before they were axed.
"Allow us to reintroduce ourselves," ABC wrote in an Instagram post. "Join us in welcoming @evapilgrim and @demarcomorgan as co-anchors of #GMA3, along with @drjashton as chief health and medical correspondent."
Morgan also shared his excitement for his new position, writing on social media, "GOOD MORNING AMERICA 'All it takes is one move from God. Just one!' IT’S OFFICIAL!"
Ashton uploaded a similar sentiment to her social media account, saying, "BREAKING: ABC News announces new anchors @evapilgrim @demarcomorgan for our Number 1 rated daytime show @abcgma3!"
After they were removed from air in December amid a workplace investigation, Robach and Holmes were later officially fired from the network. Between their exit and this announcement, GMA3 was hosted by a rotation of reporters, including Gio Benitez and Phil Lipof, who will now host weekend episodes.
As OK! previously reported, the ex-anchors began their affair in August 2022, with news of their wrongdoing going public in December. At the time, Robach was in the process of divorcing her husband Andrew Shue, while Holmes did not file to divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig until after the scandal broke.
Despite months of drama surrounding the duo, their relationship is reportedly getting serious as they pursue their romance.
"T.J. can’t wait to start his new life with Amy," a source revealed to Radar in March. "He has bought the ring and is ready to get down on one knee."
"You don’t blow up your career unless you are certain you have found The One — and both Amy and T.J. are certain," the insider continued.
Another insider claimed Robach would say yes if Holmes was to pop the question.
"Amy hasn’t felt this strong for someone in a long time. It’s serious for her," they said. "She would marry him. They want to give it time though. She is genuinely happy with T.J."