Jennifer Aniston Stuns While Leaving 'Good Morning America' After Admitting Adam Sandler Berates Her For The Men She Dates: Photos

When the late night host asked her if the 50 First Dates lead ever gives her advice, she said, "No! If I get anything from him it’s, ‘What are you doing?!’ — usually based on someone I’m dating."

"I very much love to take care of him,” Aniston said of Sandler during the Tuesday, March 21, appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “He’s so concerned about taking care of everyone else, which he really does. But he doesn’t take care of himself. I’m sorry to call you out on national television, Adam — but you have to know this. We have fun together."