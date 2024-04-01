Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Wife Theresa Nist Still Living Separately 3 Months After Wedding
The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have yet to find a place they can call home.
Though the pair got hitched in a live TV ceremony in January, an insider revealed the stars are still living separately.
While Turner is in Indiana, Nist has a life in New Jersey — though a source confirmed their romance is still going strong, and their delay to shack up together has more to do with logistics.
For example, Nist still has a career in NJ, which is also where her family resides, while Turner's tight-knit brood is near him.
The source insisted the pair is trying to decide where they can plant their roots together, with the most likely option being Charleston, SC.
Until they come to an agreement, they're making long distance work, with each of them having visited the other countless times over the months.
The duo's most recent outing came at the live Bachelor finale last week, which was filmed in Los Angeles.
The pair has been plagued by nasty rumors since getting engaged, but Nist said she does her best to avoid gossip.
"It's hard to hear negative comments about yourself when you know that they're not true," she explained in an interview. "I mean, things like I'm a dependent personality — I lived by myself for nine years. And just comments about my intelligence, that was very hard. But you know who you are, and everybody's entitled to their opinion based on what they see."
"So, it's hard, but we're dealing with it," she added.
In November 2023, Turner faced intense criticism, as he was the subject of an exposé in which more than one woman insisted the reality star lied on the show when he claimed he never dated anyone after his wife died.
"Oh, I try not to let any of the negativity bother me. People can write and say whatever they want," he said. "And as soon as it's in print or spoken, it takes on a life of truth. So, I'm really more interested in all the positives that Theresa and I have together moving forward."
"I think that's really important as you get older. It also becomes somewhat easier," the dad-of-two stated. "You've already gone through so many things. There's not gonna be any surprises, I don't think, between Theresa and I. So, communication will be easier once it gets started. The main thing is be able to start that conversation about something that's a little bit difficult for us."
