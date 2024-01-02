'Golden Bachelor' Star Theresa Nist Admits 'It's Hard' to Read Negative Rumors About Herself and Fiancé Gerry Turner
Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are ignoring any drama that comes their way.
In a new interview ahead of their televised wedding on Thursday, January 4, the bride-to-be commented on the ongoing rumors surrounding herself and her fiancé.
"It's hard to hear negative comments about yourself when you know that they're not true," explained Nist, 70. "I mean, things like I'm a dependent personality — I lived by myself for nine years. And just comments about my intelligence, that was very hard. But you know who you are, and everybody's entitled to their opinion based on what they see.
"So, it's hard, but we're dealing with it," she added.
Turner, 72, has faced much harsher allegations, including an exposé in which more than one woman insisted the reality star lied on the show when he claimed he never dated anyone after his wife died. One allegation also said he embellished details about his past career.
"Oh, I try not to let any of the negativity bother me. People can write and say whatever they want," he spilled. "And as soon as it's in print or spoken, it takes on a life of truth. So, I'm really more interested in all the positives that Theresa and I have together moving forward."
Neither of them are quick to believe the gossip, especially since communicating with one another has always been a top priority.
"I think that's really important as you get older. It also becomes somewhat easier," the dad-of-two shared. "You've already gone through so many things. There's not gonna be any surprises, I don't think, between Theresa and I. So, communication will be easier once it gets started. The main thing is be able to start that conversation about something that's a little bit difficult for us."
One thing that has been smooth sailing is planning their nuptials.
Nist noted that since her and Turner's former spouses are no longer alive, they'll both be honored during the ceremony.
"We will definitely mention them during the wedding," she revealed. "I know that I picked out a song that Billy loved, and so maybe we'll pick out a song for Toni. We have yet to write our vows, but I plan on incorporating that into my vows. So, we'll see. And we'll be thinking about them the entire day."
E! News interviewed the couple.