'Golden Bachelor' Star Theresa Nist Admits 'It's Hard' to Read Negative Rumors About Herself and Fiancé Gerry Turner

Turner, 72, has faced much harsher allegations, including an exposé in which more than one woman insisted the reality star lied on the show when he claimed he never dated anyone after his wife died. One allegation also said he embellished details about his past career.

"Oh, I try not to let any of the negativity bother me. People can write and say whatever they want," he spilled. "And as soon as it's in print or spoken, it takes on a life of truth. So, I'm really more interested in all the positives that Theresa and I have together moving forward."