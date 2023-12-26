'Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner 'Offended' Fiancée Theresa Nist Wants a Prenup: 'They're Bickering All the Time,' Claims Insider
Will Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist make it down the aisle?
On the finale, the pair seemed as happy as can be after revealing they plan to have a live televised wedding on Thursday, January 4 — but an insider claimed that behind closed doors, they're at odds over a few details.
According to a source, Nist, 70, "wants a prenup," while Turner, 72, doesn't.
"He's offended that she doesn't trust him," the source told a publication. "They're bickering all the time now — unless the cameras are on."
Despite the disagreement, "She wants to stick it out, though her friends think it's for the wrong reasons."
The insider added that Nist's pals want her to "think twice" about going through with the nuptials give then scandalous report that came out about Turner shortly before the show's finale aired.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the restauranteur wasn't honest about his past, as despite his claim that he hadn't dated a woman since his wife Toni's death in 2017, an anonymous woman revealed she was his girlfriend for 10 months.
In another report, a woman named Heather Lanning-Adams — who considered herself a friend of Turner's — confirmed he wasn't always single before going on the reality show.
"He dated a couple of women. They weren’t all long-term, but they … weren’t short-term either. … He was with a couple of women for a decent amount of time, but it just didn’t work out," she spilled.
It was also claimed that he embellished on his past career.
When the father-of-two was asked about the allegations, he replied, "I guess I would say this. I dated a number of women, so then it becomes an issue of how you define if you’re in a relationship or not. I guess, like any guy, I had a number of dates and it was one or two."
He also noted that he's leaving his past behind.
"I don't give it a whole lot of thought. I've got to be honest, I just don't give it a life," he said of things that happened prior to meeting Nist. "I have so many positives in my life right now. Right at this very moment, look what I have that is an equal partner to me! To get bogged down in the past, I just can't go there, nor do I want to."