'Golden Bachelor' Star Leslie Fhima Reveals Why She Was in the Hospital on Her 65th Birthday
Golden Bachelor star Leslie Fhima left 2023 on a sour note when she fell ill ahead of her birthday.
“Hey everybody! I know that everyone was just curious to know what I did on my 65th birthday. I spent it in the hospital. Yes, I had a bowel blockage, severe cramping, came into the ER,” the reality star shared via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 31.
The brunette beauty gave her fans the update from a hospital bed, as she explained she got surgery after doctors located the blockage.
“[It was] actually, scar tissue from an appendectomy I had when I was 18 years old," she said, adding that the whole situation was “just something so random.”
“If you have severe stomach issues, don’t wait 12 hours to go to the hospital like I did," she advised before stating she was "very excited" to go home and be with her dog.
A few days prior, Fhima, who was Gerry Turner's runner-up on the reality show, gushed about her big day.
"Thank you to everyone, from the bottom of my heart, for the amazing birthday messages that I received. I am so appreciative and grateful for everyone that supports me on a daily basis. This has been an amazing year for me and I count my blessings daily. 🙏❤️🙏 Happy 2024!" she captioned the sweet photo of herself and her pup.
It looks like Fhima is living her best life after Turner dumped her while filming the ABC series, which concluded in November 2023. Turner ended up picking Theresa Nist, and the two are set to be married in a live TV event on Thursday, January 4.
While speaking to Turner on the show, Fhima told him she thought they were going to be together forever. “I just want to tell you, Gerry, that I fell in love with you for so many reasons. I really did,” she told him during their After the Final Rose special reunion. “I mean, the way you looked at me and your eyes sparkled, the way her nose prickled when you talked to me, the way we made each other laugh all the time. You got my stupid humor. I was myself with you completely.”
“You made it sound like you chose me,” she added. “You led me down a path and then you took a turn and left me there.”
Turner said he didn't mean to "hurt anyone."