'It Was So Mean': 'Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner Recalls 'Horrible' Proposal to Fiancée Theresa Nist
Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will soon be walking down the aisle in January, but the two went down memory lane when they spoke about their proposal in Costa Rica, which aired on November 30.
Before getting down on one knee, Turner, 72, gave a speech to Nist, saying, "I came to the realization that you're not the right person for me to live with. You're the person I can't live without."
While sitting down with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the former asked the reality star: "Gerry, do the producers force you to do that? They make you drag it on like that and keep us all in suspense?"
"They suggested it would be really great TV. They didn't realize it'd be horrible for Theresa," The Golden Bachelor star replied.
Nist added, "It was so mean!"
The duo were able to get through that minor obstacle, but now they're trying to figure out where they want to live during the next chapter of their lives.
"Early on, we thought Charleston would be a great area," Turner said. "Since being in New Jersey a few times, I really like that area. We now have two areas to explore house hunting, which doubles the fun."
Though the pair seem happy together, things are not all rainbows and butterflies behind closed doors.
According to a source, Nist, 70, "wants a prenup," while Turner doesn't.
"He's offended that she doesn't trust him," the source shared. "They're bickering all the time now — unless the cameras are on."
However, "she wants to stick it out, though her friends think it's for the wrong reasons," the insider dished.
Nist's inner circle is also weary about Turner, especially after a report came out that he wasn't honest about his past. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Turner claimed he hadn't dated a woman since his wife Toni died in 2017, but an anonymous woman claimed they were together for 10 months.
Heather Lanning-Adams — who considered herself a friend of Turner's — also revealed Turner dabbled in the dating scene prior to his reality show stint.
"He dated a couple of women. They weren’t all long-term, but they … weren’t short-term either. … He was with a couple of women for a decent amount of time, but it just didn’t work out," she spilled.
When asked about the allegations, Turner gave a cryptic answer.
"I guess I would say this. I dated a number of women, so then it becomes an issue of how you define if you’re in a relationship or not. I guess, like any guy, I had a number of dates and it was one or two," he said.
"I don't give it a whole lot of thought. I've got to be honest, I just don't give it a life," he added. "I have so many positives in my life right now. Right at this very moment, look what I have that is an equal partner to me! To get bogged down in the past, I just can't go there, nor do I want to."