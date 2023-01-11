Golden Globes Execs Made Drinks 'Strategically Strong' In Hopes Of 'Something Headline-Worthy Happening,' Claims Source

While nothing scandalous occurred — other than host Jerrod Carmichael making a few shocking jokes — winners and presenters of the night did bring the laughs when giving their speeches.

One of the most viral moments came when White Lotus creator Mike White took to the mic after coming out victorious for best limited series. "I was gonna give this speech in Italian but I’m too drunk because there’s no food," he insisted. "The food — when you got there, they were like, ‘The food is over, you can’t have any. It was just drink.’"