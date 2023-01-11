Golden Globes Execs Made Drinks 'Strategically Strong' In Hopes Of 'Something Headline-Worthy Happening,' Claims Source
During the last hour of the 2023 Golden Globes Awards, celebs began letting loose onstage after imbibing for hours — something an alleged Hollywood tipster claimed was the goal of the night.
Before the Tuesday, January 10, show aired on NBC, a source told an outlet the alcoholic drinks being served were made "strategically strong" for one very specific reason.
"Nobody wants to admit it, but the slap at the Oscars set a new standard for awards shows," the source spilled, referencing Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation in 2022. "Nobody wants violence, everybody wants drama. The Globes' solution to this? Get everyone delightfully sauced. They want something headline-worthy to happen tonight."
While nothing scandalous occurred — other than host Jerrod Carmichael making a few shocking jokes — winners and presenters of the night did bring the laughs when giving their speeches.
RIDING SOLO! BRAD PITT ATTENDS GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS SOLO AMID INES DE RAMON ROMANCE — PICS
One of the most viral moments came when White Lotus creator Mike White took to the mic after coming out victorious for best limited series. "I was gonna give this speech in Italian but I’m too drunk because there’s no food," he insisted. "The food — when you got there, they were like, ‘The food is over, you can’t have any. It was just drink.’"
Viewers also couldn't get enough of actress Milly Alcock's appearance when she hit the stage and giggled alongside her colleagues to accept best drama series for House of the Dragon.
In addition, presenter Regina Hall had the room in stitches when she flirted with Brad Pitt and poked fun at Kevin Costner's absence at the show, only to realize the latter couldn't attend due to the catastrophic rainfall in his neighborhood.
- Eddie Murphy Mocks Will Smith At 2023 Golden Globes, Says To Keep Actor's Wife's 'Name Out Of Your Mouth'
- Rihanna & Longtime Beau A$AP Rocky Enjoy Romantic Golden Globes Date Night
- 'Will We Ever See Jerrod Carmichael Again?': Golden Globes Host Shocks Social Media With Bold Quip About Tom Cruise & Scientology
"Kevin Costner, he so much wanted to be — I always like how they write this. It’s like, ‘He so much wanted to be ... ’ no, I’m sure he did," the actress quipped as she read from the teleprompter, then understanding the Yellowstone lead had an actual reason for not attending. "But because of the — it’s been raining — the unprecedented weather and flooding, he has to shelter in place in Santa Barbara ... Jesus."
"No, this is a sad story right now. He’s stuck in Santa Barbara. Let’s pray everyone. Everyone, we do, we pray and we hope everyone affected by these storms remains safe," she concluded. "I’m gonna set that award right there, on your behalf, Kevin."
DeuxMoi reported the tipster's allegations over the strong drinks.