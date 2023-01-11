Riding Solo! Brad Pitt Attends Golden Globe Awards Solo Amid Ines de Ramon Romance — Pics

Despite going official with new flame Ines de Ramon late last month, it seems Hollywood heartthrob ​​Brad Pitt still prefers to fly solo when it comes to attending star-studded ceremonies.

HEATING UP! SHIRTLESS BRAD PITT RELAXES IN CABO WITH SCANTILY CLAD NEW GIRLFRIEND INES DE RAMON

On Tuesday, January 10, the newly-taken Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star opted to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., all by his lonesome, enjoying the evening with some of his famous pals, including storied director Quentin Tarantino.