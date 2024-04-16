OK Magazine
'I Truly Tried to Tell You': The Golden Bachelor's April Kirkwood Hints She Warned Theresa Nist About Gerry Turner Before Their Divorce

Source: Instagram/ABC
By:

Apr. 16 2024, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

Does The Golden Bachelor star April Kirkwood know something fans don't?

Less than one week after Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced they're ending their three-month marriage, Kirkwood left a cryptic comment on one of Nist's Instagram posts.

Source: Instagram

April Kirkwood hinted she warned Theresa Nist that Gerry Turner was bad news.

In the New Jersey native's Monday, April 15, upload, she thanked fans for their support, and though she had nothing but wonderful things to say about her short romance, Kirkwood's comment had a negative tone to it.

"I wish you the very best. I truly tried to tell you, but this was your lesson to experience," she wrote. "Much love."

Source: ABC

The couple married in January and announced they were divorcing in April.

Kirkwood was met with immediate backlash, prompting her to clarify that she wasn't trying to be mean.

"I care for all women in the world. I want us all to learn from each other and be smart and empowered. Lessons offer us the opportunity," she shared. "We’ve all had our hearts broken … what we do with it is entirely up to us! Let’s rock this world ladies. [Theresa] can lead the way!"

Source: Instagram

Kirkwood was eliminated in the fourth week of the show.

She followed up with a third message, writing, "I would like to publicly apologize for my error in judgment. I sincerely meant no ill will. I wish all women only peace and power to be their best selves. This was not one for me. 😢 Much love and gratitude for understanding."

As OK! reported, before the estranged spouses admitted they were parting ways, it was revealed they had yet to move in together because they couldn't agree on where to live.

Source: ABC

The estranged spouses have a prenup.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations. We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage," Turner shockingly explained on the Friday, April 12, episode of Good Morning America.

“The things that strike me the most in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” he continued. “So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart. I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind. I root for her every day.”

Nist echoed her adoration for Turner.

However, one insider told a news outlet the pair's loved ones knew "it was never going to work" between them despite going ahead with their January wedding, which was televised live.

"Things have been tough for months," the source spilled upon the split. "They’ve been fighting since right after the wedding."

