Prince Charles Can't Stop Laughing During Platinum Jubilee Parade — See The Hilarious Photos!
What's so funny, Prince Charles? The 73-year-old couldn't stop laughing when he attended the Platinum Jubilee parade on Sunday, June 5.
In one video clip, the royal was cracking up, and when Prince William and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tried to understand why, they didn't seem to have the same reaction.
Scroll through the photos below to see the hilarious photos!
Prince Charles, who wore a striped jacket, sat alongside his grandson Prince Louis, who also was the star of the show at the parade, as he kept making funny faces and couldn't sit still!
Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, couldn't help but poke fun at their young tot.
"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special. Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership," they wrote. "From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."
"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀W & C," they quipped.
Prince Charles' sister, Princess Anne, looked stoic, but the dad-of-two just couldn't keep it together!
Meanwhile, Clarence House posted a short but sweet statement about all of the festivities.
"Thank you, Your Majesty. An incredible weekend celebrating an unprecedented legacy. #PlatinumJubilee #HM70," the message read.
Another caption read, "What a finale! 🤩Well done to all who participated in the #PlatinumJubileePageant - you put on an incredible performance!As the last element of Her Majesty’s Jubilee weekend, the Pageant combined street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume to tell the story of The Queen’s 70 year reign, encompassing an unwavering duty, love of the natural world and dedication to the Commonwealth."