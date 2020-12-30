Actor Ray Liotta has apparently been very good all year — and now he’s gotten the best Christmas gift of all as a result! The 66-year-old recently revealed to fans that he asked his girlfriend, Jacy Nittolo, to marry him, and she said yes.

Liotta shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “Christmas wishes do come true,” with a picture of the couple posing in front of a Christmas tree, and Nittolo’s pretty new bling on full display. “I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!”

Nittolo shared the same photo on her own Instagram account, adding a string of fun emojis (a ring, champagne glasses, and a bottle of bubbly).

The Hollywood star isn’t known for posting much on Instagram, having seemed to drop off that social platform in 2017. He did return this year, however, in mid-November to post a shot of the couple together — his first post in years — and he refers to her as his officially intended there, although that seemed to fly over most fans’ heads at the time.

“FBF- February 8th earlier this year at the Spirit Awards accepting the Robert Altman Award with the cast of Marriage Story. Here I’m backstage with my fiancé Jacy Nittolo after the award ceremony,” he wrote.

It’s unclear if the two were officially engaged at that time, or if Liotta possibly went back and edited the post, or if he perhaps asked for her hand but waited until this month to actually put a ring on it. Regardless of whatever scenario, congratulations for the happy couple are in order!

This will be the Goodfellas star’s second marriage. From 1997 to 2004, he was married to actress and producer Michelle Grace. The exes share 22-year-old daughter, Karsen, who is a fellow actor. Nittolo has four children, whom she shares many photos of on Instagram.

Liotta’s next project is his appearance in the upcoming Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, due out on HBO Max and in theaters March 12.