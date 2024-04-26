'Gorgeous as Always': Kyle Richards Praised for Sharing Makeup-Free Selfie
Kyle Richards opted for a more natural look!
On Thursday, April 25, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, was praised after uploading two stunning selfies, showing off her bare face.
“I’m sharing this makeup free photo because I wanted to share that I finally got the courage to go see @mehringlam to micro blade the parts of my eyebrows that I like to fill in AND I also did lip blushing 👄 I’ve always had bushy eyebrows but they weren’t even (sisters, not twins) So even if I wanted to go make up free I would always fill them in a little and put something on my lips,” the mother-of-four, who shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, with ex Mauricio Umnasky, and daughter Farrah, 35, with ex Guraish Aldjufrie, captioned the snapshot.
“But now I can skip that part of my routine 😊 also noteworthy, @portia_umansky contoured my nose with self tanner the night before so my nose will be like this for a few days 😆 #iwokeuplikethis,” she candidly revealed of her appearance.
In response, fans of the reality TV star — whose split from Mauricio was documented on Season 13 of RHOBH — gushed over the brunette beauty.
“You look gorgeous as always ♥️,” one user penned, while another wrote, “If I looked like that without makeup, I'd never wear it. Beautiful.”
“Look at the natural beauty you are!!!!❤️,” a third raved, while famous friend Chrishell Stause added, “Gorge!”
Sister and mother to Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, also left a message, saying, “You look gorgeous!!!! I actually like the more natural.”
One more social media user applauded Kyle while also referencing the recent break-in Farrah experienced at her home, writing, “I'm so relieved your daughter wasn't home. Hope they find those thieves. God bless you all. Hope to see you next season. You’re my favorite!!”
As OK! previously reported, according to TMZ, on Tuesday, April 23, the West Hollywood house was broken into by robbers at 1 p.m. in broad daylight.
Luckily, the eldest daughter of the reality TV star was not at her home at the time of the crime.
The thieves reportedly forcibly broke down the door to enter the L.A. residence and cut off the WiFi connection, likely in hopes of shutting down the security cameras.
While it has not been revealed how much was stolen from the home, the burglars seemingly made out with a lot of Farrah’s expensive belongings.
Kyle confirmed her daughter was OK, though another source noted that Farrah was quite shaken from the incident.