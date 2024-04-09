Rihanna Believes Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Are Dating: 'I Mean, Duh'
Rihanna is dropping her Bravo hot takes.
During a recent interview, the music icon, 36 — who is infamously a huge fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — was asked whether she believes Kyle Richards and close confidant Morgan Wade are more than friends.
"I mean, duh," Rihanna admitted. "Listen, I love Kyle. It’s weird commenting on her relationship because I don’t know the facts."
"I just feel like she was able to re-observe her marriage through a new lens," the "S&M" singer said about the end of the Halloween actress' romance with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, after 27 years.
Rihanna went on to explain how she felt the country singer, 29, made Kyle, 55, "feel valued” and "cute and quirky and fun" while the real estate broker,53, whom she separated from last year, began to take her "for granted."
"And that’s why I believe that there’s something with Morgan because sometimes, it takes that for you to fight for what you deserve," the mother-of-two, who has been dating A$AP Rocky since 2020, said of the reality star's relationship with Morgan.
As OK! previously reported, Kyle opened up about the great advice Rihanna gave her when they met in Aspen, Colo., in December 2023 at the former child star's favorite store, Kemo Sabi.
"She said something that was so amazing to me, and I was like, 'Oh my god.' She said, 'Next time one of these women wants to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them 'Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I’m already renovated?'" Kyle revealed during a recent interview.
"I was like, 'This woman is so smart. She’s such a woman’s woman.' She was so incredibly supportive and sweet and just such a beautiful person just inside and out," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip gushed over the Fenty founder.
Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna was asked about the bombshell finale of Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City where Monica Garcia — who will not be returning to the series — was revealed to be behind a social media account bullying the cast.
"I mean, if Tom Sandoval can come back [to Vanderpump Rules after Scandoval], Monica should definitely be able to come back," the "California King Bed" vocalist explained while referencing the disgraced rocker cheating on former girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.
Interview magazine spoke with Rihanna.