Lisa Vanderpump Says She Doesn't 'Want to Know' Who Kyle Richards Is 'Munching' Amid Morgan Wade Rumors: 'Keep It to Yourself'
Lisa Vanderpump is not interested in who Kyle Richards is dating.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 63, was asked about a recent report that her former best friend, 55, could allegedly be fired from the hit Bravo series if she doesn't reveal the nature of her close relationship with Morgan Wade.
In a clip shared to TikTok, Vanderpump made it clear she did not "want to know who is munching on anything" when questioned about Richards and the country singer, 29.
"How about that? I don’t care. Do what you’ve got to do, and keep it to yourself," emphasized the Vanderpump Rules cast member, who starred alongside the Halloween actress on RHOBH from 2010 to 2019.
While Vanderpump has no desire to know about Richards' personal life, the production team of the beloved reality series reportedly does since the OG has kept mum on her relationship with Wade following her shocking separation from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.
"The producers feel that Kyle has said all she can say about her split from Mauricio, and now it is time to tell the truth about her dating Morgan," the insider alleged to a news outlet despite Richards' past insistence that she and the songstress were only close pals. "Kyle has beat around the bush a ton on Morgan, and it is getting old. It is time for her to finally admit that it is more than a friendship."
"She has not wanted to say a lot on Wade, no, but who knows maybe she will for season 14!" the source claimed. "Kyle is smart, she is savvy, she will do the right thing for her career and family."
As OK! previously reported, Richards did show Wade on the series this season and opened up about their connection — though she shared it's platonic. "Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day," the mother-of-four said during an episode of Season 13.
"Morgan is 100 percent herself," she explained in a confessional. "No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I’m someone who’s always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I, honestly, was just taken by that."
During the reunion, Andy Cohen candidly asked Richards if she would be open to dating a woman. "I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that's what you have to think and believe," she explained. "This last year and a half, I have changed. I don't know what the future holds, so why wouldn't I say maybe?"
Parade conducted the interview with Vanderpump.
Daily Mail spoke with sources close to RHOBH production.