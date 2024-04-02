Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Taking a Break' From Marriage Counseling Amid Separation Drama
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage counseling journey seems to be over.
During a Monday, April 1, Amazon Live, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG, 55, confirmed she and her estranged husband, 53, have hit the pause button on attending therapy together.
"We're just taking a break from that," she said, noting that it's been a "while" since they've been to a session together. "But we get along very well, and we're really good friends."
As OK! previously reported, Richards and Umansky separated in 2023 after 27 years of marriage. However, in the past few months, the Bravo star has reportedly wanted to move ahead in making their split permanent.
"Kyle finally pulled the trigger, and hasn’t looked back," an insider claimed of Richards finally hiring a divorce attorney. "She needed to move on."
Despite being ready for the next chapter of her life without the real estate broker, the change has been difficult. "I feel happy, but I'm also still struggling because it's all new to me. I've been married my whole life," she explained in an interview last year.
"We still live in the same house, and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we'll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation," the former child star revealed of their dynamic.
"We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don't know what the future looks like. That's the hardest part because the unknown is scary," Richards noted.
In February, the Halloween actress, who shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, with Umansky, confirmed she and the businessman were slowly going forward with plans to divorce. "We're a family no matter what, and we love each other, and we're just trying to figure it out. So right now, it's not on pause," Richards admitted.
"We're not going to be in this situation forever, whichever way that goes," she continued of being in limbo over the legal end to their union. "Time will tell, probably sooner than later, but we're hanging in there."
"The good thing is we get along well, and we were at an event last night together with the family. And I don't know, it's been working for us. It's kind of strange, but hey, like I said, we're family no matter what," the reality star emphasized.