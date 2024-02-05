CNN Shake-Up: Chris Licht's Drama-Filled Morning Show Axed After Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins Exits

Former CEO of CNN Chris Licht's drama-filled morning show, called CNN This Morning, has been axed, an outlet reported on Monday, February 5.

According to Page Six, a memo went out announcing that early morning anchor Kasie Hunt will be given an extra hour while Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly will leave the line-up altogether. Hunt's show, Early Start, will run from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and will take on the CNN This Morning title.

CNN News Central, anchored by John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner, which had followed it, will then move to the 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. slot, with Jim Acosta and Pamela Brown taking over new hours at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.