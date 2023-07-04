Ousted CNN Heavyweights Jeff Zucker and Don Lemon Vacation Together in Italy As They Eye Possible Network Return
It looks like some of CNN's former heavy hitters may be plotting their comeback — or some sweet revenge — across the pond.
Ousted network bosses' Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust and former host Don Lemon, as well as United Talent Agency agent Jay Sures, were seen vacationing together on the tiny island enclave of Ponza, off the Italian coast.
Though the secluded island makes for a nice place to vacation, according to an insider, these jobless media personalities may have been doing more than just soaking up the sunshine far away from their lives that have been put under the public's microscope after their respective scandals.
“They’re working on something," a source simply put it.
As OK! reported, the former CNN Worldwide president announced in February 2022 that he resigned from his position effective immediately after he was not honest during the investigation into fired prime time anchor Chris Cuomo — who lost his job after helping his brother, then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, amid his sexual misconduct allegations.
"I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker told employees at the time in a memo. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”
Though Zucker did not name the colleague in question, the employee was Gollust — who announced two weeks after Zucker was forced out of his position that she was also resigning from the company as chief marketing officer.
Meanwhile, Lemon was given the boot from the network in April following a string of remarks that landed him in the hot seat. The firing done by former CEO Chris Licht was part of his failed effort to revamp the news network after he took over as boss following Zucker's exit.
Having fallen short, Licht announced last month that he was stepping down — news that made Lemon very happy to hear, as he had been "laughing at Chris' mounting failures" for weeks.
Now, with CNN desperate to make a comeback, Lemon and Zucker may be the network's saving grace, as the former reportedly floated the idea of returning "to save the network."
"Jeff is convinced he could return and fix all the problems, and he’d start by bringing back his handpicked talents," explained the source. "The staff believes in him and would be thrilled if he came back. Let’s face it — he couldn’t make things any worse!"
