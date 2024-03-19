Wendy Williams Had 8-Figures Stashed Away in Her Bank Account Before Court-Appointed Guardian Took Over Her Finances, Source Claims
Wendy Williams built quite the fortune before a court-appointed guardian took over her finances.
According to a source who spoke with RadarOnline.com, the former daytime diva, 59, reportedly had eight-figures spread throughout over a dozen Wells Fargo bank accounts before the legal system put her under a monetarily based guardianship.
In 2022, the bank froze Williams' accounts and filed a petition with the New York Supreme Court to place The Wendy Williams Show alum in a temporary financial guardianship, citing she'd been a "victim of undue influence and financial exploitation."
According to the insider, Williams' daily life is now controlled by a team of lawyers, court evaluators, and specialists who have allegedly been taking a large piece of her hard-earned fortune.
"You have now five attorneys who Wendy did not select and who Wendy has nothing to do with that are all getting paid out of Wendy's finances," the source claimed.
As OK! previously reported, the guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed a lawsuit against Lifetime for "exploiting" Williams, who was recently diagnosed with dementia, in the shocking documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?
According to the legal documents, Morrissey claimed the film "shamelessly exploits [Williams] and portrays her in an extremely demeaning and undignified manner."
Despite Williams being an executive producer on the project, Morrissey also alleged the television star was "not capable of consenting" on her own" when she signed the deal with the network in early 2023.
Williams' former lawyer LaShawn Thomas, who was dismissed by a New York judge, questioned the state's move to put their own attorneys and specialists in charge who have been chipping away at the former radio jockey's money.
“I find it curious that the court appointed guardian keeps her family away from Wendy,” Thomas told the outlet. “But then [Morrissey] allows a manager and a publicist to be around her, so they are getting paid money from Wendy’s accounts.”
Confusion from Williams' loved ones also arose when the funny lady was hit with a $568,000 federal tax lien despite people looking over her finances.
"There is a tax lien on Wendy’s property so what the heck is the guardian doing?” the insider questioned. “Where is the accountant and why aren’t they doing their job!?”
Right before the bombshell documentary aired, Williams' team revealed she'd officially been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia as well as aphasia.
"Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way," the statement read.