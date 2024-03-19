Wendy Williams Had 8-Figures Stashed Away in Her Bank Account Before Court-Appointed Guardian Took Over Her Finances, Source Claims

In 2022, the bank froze Williams' accounts and filed a petition with the New York Supreme Court to place The Wendy Williams Show alum in a temporary financial guardianship, citing she'd been a "victim of undue influence and financial exploitation."

According to the insider, Williams' daily life is now controlled by a team of lawyers, court evaluators, and specialists who have allegedly been taking a large piece of her hard-earned fortune.

"You have now five attorneys who Wendy did not select and who Wendy has nothing to do with that are all getting paid out of Wendy's finances," the source claimed.