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Graham Norton Teases Mystery A-Lister He Met a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Image of Graham Norton, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Graham Norton teased that he met a mystery 'big star' at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

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Graham Norton is keeping one major detail about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding to himself.

The talk show host revealed he crossed paths with a mystery "big star" during the couple's July 3 nuptials at Madison Square Garden, but he isn't ready to identify the A-lister.

"I can't tell you who it was," Norton explained on the "Wanging On With Graham Norton and Maria McErlane" podcast, noting he doesn't believe the guest's attendance has previously been reported.

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Graham Norton Met One of His Dream Guests at the Wedding

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Image of Graham Norton described the unidentified celebrity as his 'white whale.'
Source: @WANGINGON/YOUTUBE

Graham Norton described the unidentified celebrity as his 'white whale.'

Norton described the unidentified celebrity as his "white whale," suggesting meeting the star was a particularly exciting moment for the longtime TV host.

"But I can't tell you who it was," he told co-host Maria McErlane. "Because I would have to tell you that they were at the wedding, and I don't think I've ever seen their name anywhere."

While Norton wouldn't reveal the name, he did provide a couple of clues: The celebrity is a man and has never appeared on The Graham Norton Show.

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The Mystery A-Lister Approached Graham Norton

Image of The mystery A-lister reportedly approached Graham Norton and told him he'd been meaning to appear on his talk show.
Source: MEGA

The mystery A-lister reportedly approached Graham Norton and told him he'd been meaning to appear on his talk show.

According to Norton, he didn't have to make the first move when he encountered the secret guest.

"He came up and said, 'Oh, uh, I've been meaning to come on your show,'" Norton recalled.

However, the host jokingly admitted he had been "quite drunk" during the festivities, meaning his memory of the interaction might not be completely reliable.

"So, he might have said, 'I'm never coming on your f------ show,'" Norton joked. "But my drunk brain went, 'He's talking to me!'"

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Graham Norton Has Previously Named His Dream Guest

Image of Graham Norton has previously named Brad Pitt among major stars he'd like to interview.
Source: MEGA

Graham Norton has previously named Brad Pitt among major stars he'd like to interview.

Norton's clues may have narrowed the field, though he stopped short of confirming the mystery man's identity.

The host previously named Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio as two stars he'd love to interview. In 2025, Norton reiterated that Pitt had still never appeared on his BBC talk show, calling the actor one of the last major "old-school" Hollywood stars the program hadn't booked.

Pitt was among the celebrities reported to have attended Swift and Kelce's wedding, but Norton did not say he was the mystery guest.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Had a Star-Studded Guest List

Image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding reportedly brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding reportedly brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports.

Nortan certainly had plenty of famous faces to mingle with during the celebration.

The wedding reportedly brought together hundreds of guests from the entertainment and sports worlds. Among the star identified as attendees were Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise, Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Tom Brady, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper and Selena Gomez.

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