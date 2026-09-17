or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Brad Pitt
OK LogoCOUPLES

Brad Pitt 'Lost' Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on the Dance Floor at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: 'It Was Big'

Brad Pitt, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt couldn't find Ines de Ramon at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt admitted he lost his girlfriend on the dance floor at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.

The actor spoke out about the July 3 Madison Square Garden ceremony during the Nashville, Tenn., premiere of Heart of the Beast on Wednesday, September 16.

He attended the massive, star-studded nuptials with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Was Big'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated their wedding at Madison Square Garden.

"It was so thoughtful and well planned and really moving and great fun. But it was big," the 62-year-old gushed about the massive celebration.

Guests reportedly had to turn in their phones before the party to prevent leaks to social media or the press about the event's details.

While that certainly let the celebrity guests live in the moment, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight that it posed a unique challenge for locating de Ramon, 33.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt admitted he couldn't find Ines de Ramon on the dance floor.

"At one point, I lost her in the melee on the dance floor," he laughed, though finding her again was not unbearably difficult.

"There's always someone to go, 'She went that way,'" the Fight Club actor added.

Even two months later, Pitt was gushing over what he referred to as the "wedding of the century."

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Such an Amazing Night'

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt said he and Ines de Ramon had an 'amazing night.'

"That was such an amazing night," he remembered. "I think we were there 10 hours, maybe 12."

Swift and Kelce were rumored to have invited approximately 1,000 guests to their wedding day, as the celebration carried into the early hours of the next morning.

Among the star-studded guest list who danced the night away at the jam-packed black-tie affair were de Ramon and Pitt, as well as Selena Gomez, Patrick Mahomes, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Paul Rudd.

Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt was one of 1,000 guests at the celebration.

While no photos or cameras were allowed inside of the event, paparazzi captured several guests heading toward Midtown Manhattan in their wedding ensembles, and some even posted about the festivities online.

Before the wedding, the Oscar winner and de Ramon posed in their chic wedding ensembles, as posted by makeup artist Charlie Riddle and hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti.

The couple, who have been together since 2022, wore matching black outfits on the love-filled day. Pitt wore a classic black suit with a bow tie and a signature pair of shades.

The jewelry designer sported a floor-length, off-the-shoulder black gown detailed with see-through lace as her hair was tied up in a slicked-back ponytail.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.