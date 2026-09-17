Brad Pitt 'Lost' Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on the Dance Floor at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: 'It Was Big'
Sept. 17 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET
Brad Pitt admitted he lost his girlfriend on the dance floor at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.
The actor spoke out about the July 3 Madison Square Garden ceremony during the Nashville, Tenn., premiere of Heart of the Beast on Wednesday, September 16.
He attended the massive, star-studded nuptials with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.
'It Was Big'
"It was so thoughtful and well planned and really moving and great fun. But it was big," the 62-year-old gushed about the massive celebration.
Guests reportedly had to turn in their phones before the party to prevent leaks to social media or the press about the event's details.
While that certainly let the celebrity guests live in the moment, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight that it posed a unique challenge for locating de Ramon, 33.
"At one point, I lost her in the melee on the dance floor," he laughed, though finding her again was not unbearably difficult.
"There's always someone to go, 'She went that way,'" the Fight Club actor added.
Even two months later, Pitt was gushing over what he referred to as the "wedding of the century."
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'Such an Amazing Night'
"That was such an amazing night," he remembered. "I think we were there 10 hours, maybe 12."
Swift and Kelce were rumored to have invited approximately 1,000 guests to their wedding day, as the celebration carried into the early hours of the next morning.
Among the star-studded guest list who danced the night away at the jam-packed black-tie affair were de Ramon and Pitt, as well as Selena Gomez, Patrick Mahomes, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Paul Rudd.
While no photos or cameras were allowed inside of the event, paparazzi captured several guests heading toward Midtown Manhattan in their wedding ensembles, and some even posted about the festivities online.
Before the wedding, the Oscar winner and de Ramon posed in their chic wedding ensembles, as posted by makeup artist Charlie Riddle and hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti.
The couple, who have been together since 2022, wore matching black outfits on the love-filled day. Pitt wore a classic black suit with a bow tie and a signature pair of shades.
The jewelry designer sported a floor-length, off-the-shoulder black gown detailed with see-through lace as her hair was tied up in a slicked-back ponytail.