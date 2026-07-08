Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Radio Host Greg James Spills on MSG Ceremony After Being Sworn to Secrecy — 'I've Got to Be Careful'

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British radio host Greg James spilled all the details on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding after months of keeping his lips zipped. James finally addressed his invitation to the massive New York City event on the Wednesday, July 8, edition of BBC Radio 1. He described being sworn to secrecy the moment he received the invitation, the blowout celebration and his limited interactions with Swift and Kelce on the big day. "I've got to be careful with this," he said, before diving into the delectable crumbs he felt he could share about the wedding of the decade.

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greg james about his experience of getting invited to taylor’s wedding and a little about the wedding itself pic.twitter.com/5JK7HiHYHF — ver. (@cryeyesviolet_) July 8, 2026 Source: @cryeyesviolet_/X Greg James spilled everything he could about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's big day.

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'This Is Way Too Much for My Brain to Deal With'

Source: @greg_james/instagram Greg James revealed he'd been forced to keep the wedding a secret since March.

James described the "mad" moment he received the invitation back in March. "The invitation had come through and I went, 'Not now, I can't deal with this now," he recalled. "'This is way too much for my brain to deal with.'" James and other guests were forced to keep their invite to the wedding top secret for months. "I didn't tell any of my friends. All I could tell was [my wife] because she was invited as well," he explained. "I couldn't even tell my boss." James' only sigh of relief came when he and Graham Norton, who was also invited to the big day, were booked on This Morning at the same time and finally had the opportunity to talk about their invites. "We arranged to go and have a secret under the cover of darkness dinner," he said. "... and it was like the Traitors meeting in the tower."

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Source: MEGA Steven Spielberg, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were all featured on the guest list for the massive event.

When it came to the actual wedding, which was held on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, James was very tight-lipped about sharing details of the big day. Even with 1,000 guests and the likes of Steven Spielberg, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper on the invite list, James managed to get a moment alone with the bride and groom. "I can confirm that I did speak to Taylor and I spoke to Travis," he said. "But, look, on a wedding, you know the bride and groom are very busy. So imagine that, but the bride and the groom are Travis and Taylor." James described going to find Kelce and Swift among the throngs of guests to congratulate them and "have a little chat." "What do you say to the bride and groom? 'What a great thing. Loved it. Thanks so much for the invitation,'" he recalled. "I actually did say to her, 'Do you know how difficult it's been to keep this a secret doing a radio show every day?'"

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'Unlimited Food and Drinks'

Source: MEGA Greg James said both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'looked amazing' on the big day.

"They both looked amazing. They were having a great time. They were on the dance floor," James added. James also revealed that the ritzy event did not include a sit-down dinner, but he did confirm there were "loads of cakes" at the wedding so each guest could have a slice. "Unlimited food and drinks, how about that?" he noted. "The first 10,000 drinks were free." His co-hosts were unsatisfied with what he was able to reveal, though James explained he didn't want to spill too much at the risk of attracting a major media story.

'I Don't Want to Be the Guy That Ruins It for Everyone'

Source: @greg_james/instagram Greg James warned he was being careful about what he shared as not to 'ruin this for everyone.'