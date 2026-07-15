Graham Norton Reveals Taylor Swift's Strict Backstage Demand Before Last-Minute TV Appearance

Article continues below advertisement

Graham Norton recently revealed the strict backstage demand Taylor Swift had before appearing on his show last fall. The pop star appeared on The Graham Norton Show on October 3, 2025, along with a host of other celebrity guests. In a recent interview with British GQ, Norton revealed that the singer confirmed her spot on the couch only shortly before the show was set to air. “She was a very last-minute booking. The show was fully booked,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @The Graham Norton Show/YouTube Taylor Swift strictly demanded that no guests should be bumped because of her presence on 'The Graham Norton Show.'

The production team's solution was to think, “We’re going to have to bump somebody.” The guest list for that episode included A-listers such as Cillian Murphy, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, Domhnall Gleeson and Lewis Capaldi. Removing one of these big names from the couch would have turned into a controversy of its own. However, Swift was adamant about one thing before appearing on the show. “Word came back from Taylor: ‘No one must be bumped,’” he admitted.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Reportedly Had a Great Time on 'The Graham Norton Show'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift's appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' with a bunch of A-listers resulted in her including them in the 'Opalite' music video.

The Grammy-winning singer's insistence on appearing alongside the other entertainment big names resulted in her having a great time on the show. “That was a good show to be on,” the host told the reporter. “Because everyone ended up in the "Opalite" music video. Everyone!” Norton explained, referring to the singer's The Life of a Showgirl track, which ranked number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in early 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Invited Graham Norton to Her Wedding While Appearing on His Show

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift invited Graham Norton to her wedding while appearing on his show last fall.

“The Fate of Ophelia” singer extended a wedding invitation to Norton during her appearance on the show and shared her plans to make sure her guest list is as inclusive as possible. “I know it’s going to be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount [of guests], and people are on the bubble, right?” Swift told the host at the time. “And you have to evaluate and assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there. I’m not gonna do that. Anyone that I’ve ever talked to [is invited],” the pop star stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Graham Norton Revealed That He Almost Skipped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Source: MEGA Graham Norton stated that he almost skipped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding earlier this month.

The Irish talk show host also revealed to British GQ that he almost declined the invitation to attend the pop icon and Travis Kelce's wedding earlier this month. “The thing about Taylor’s wedding is, I think, the cool thing to do is not go and then tell people I went because I can’t tell anyone anything about it anyway,” he joked.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Graham Norton admitted that not being able to tell the story of Taylor Swift's wedding after attending it is disconcerting.