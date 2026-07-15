or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > graham norton
OK LogoNEWS

Graham Norton Reveals Taylor Swift's Strict Backstage Demand Before Last-Minute TV Appearance

Split photo of Graham Norton & Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Graham Norton recently revealed the strict demand Taylor Swift had before making a last-minute appearance on his show last fall.

Contact us by Email

July 15 2026, Updated 3:22 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Graham Norton recently revealed the strict backstage demand Taylor Swift had before appearing on his show last fall.

The pop star appeared on The Graham Norton Show on October 3, 2025, along with a host of other celebrity guests. In a recent interview with British GQ, Norton revealed that the singer confirmed her spot on the couch only shortly before the show was set to air.

“She was a very last-minute booking. The show was fully booked,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

Taylor Swift strictly demanded that no guests should be bumped because of her presence on 'The Graham Norton Show.'

The production team's solution was to think, “We’re going to have to bump somebody.”

The guest list for that episode included A-listers such as Cillian Murphy, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, Domhnall Gleeson and Lewis Capaldi. Removing one of these big names from the couch would have turned into a controversy of its own.

However, Swift was adamant about one thing before appearing on the show.

“Word came back from Taylor: ‘No one must be bumped,’” he admitted.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Reportedly Had a Great Time on 'The Graham Norton Show'

Image of Taylor Swift's appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' with a bunch of A-listers resulted in her including them in the 'Opalite' music video.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' with a bunch of A-listers resulted in her including them in the 'Opalite' music video.

The Grammy-winning singer's insistence on appearing alongside the other entertainment big names resulted in her having a great time on the show.

“That was a good show to be on,” the host told the reporter.

“Because everyone ended up in the "Opalite" music video. Everyone!” Norton explained, referring to the singer's The Life of a Showgirl track, which ranked number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in early 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Invited Graham Norton to Her Wedding While Appearing on His Show

MORE ON:
graham norton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Taylor Swift invited Graham Norton to her wedding while appearing on his show last fall.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift invited Graham Norton to her wedding while appearing on his show last fall.

“The Fate of Ophelia” singer extended a wedding invitation to Norton during her appearance on the show and shared her plans to make sure her guest list is as inclusive as possible.

“I know it’s going to be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount [of guests], and people are on the bubble, right?” Swift told the host at the time.

“And you have to evaluate and assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there. I’m not gonna do that. Anyone that I’ve ever talked to [is invited],” the pop star stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Graham Norton Revealed That He Almost Skipped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Image of Graham Norton stated that he almost skipped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Graham Norton stated that he almost skipped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding earlier this month.

The Irish talk show host also revealed to British GQ that he almost declined the invitation to attend the pop icon and Travis Kelce's wedding earlier this month.

“The thing about Taylor’s wedding is, I think, the cool thing to do is not go and then tell people I went because I can’t tell anyone anything about it anyway,” he joked.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Graham Norton admitted that not being able to tell the story of Taylor Swift's wedding after attending it is disconcerting.
Source: MEGA

Graham Norton admitted that not being able to tell the story of Taylor Swift's wedding after attending it is disconcerting.

“You kind of have to say yes because you want the story, but then you can never tell the story,” he explained his dilemma about attending the event, before adding, “It’s sort of h---.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.