Lindsay Clancy Trial Holdout Juror Hires Nolan Wells' Friends' Lawyer
Sept. 18 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
The lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy’s trial has hired attorney Edward Andrew Paltzik, who is also representing friends of Nolan Wells amid the investigation into his death.
The juror, whose identity the court has ordered sealed indefinitely, made the move after facing intense online backlash over his decision not to find Clancy not criminally responsible for the murders of her three children by reason of insanity.
Edward Andrew Paltzik Confirmed That He Would Be Representing the Holdout Juror in Lindsay Clancy Trial
“I can now confirm that I am representing the courageous and heroic lone holdout juror from the Lindsay Clancy Trial. He is an American Hero and Champion of Justice,” Paltzik stated via an X post. “Please pray for him and help us protect him."
“This American Hero and Champion of Justice loves the United States of America as the greatest country in the world; cherishes our sacred Constitution as the pinnacle of human liberty; and supports our amazing leader, President Donald J. Trump, as a fellow defender of common-sense, liberty, and sanity,” he added. “Rest assured that the evil people who have so viciously attacked this American Hero and Champion of Justice will be held accountable to the maximum extent of the law and beyond."
The lawyer said the juror is "safe and sound at an undisclosed secure location in a rural area of Northern New England."
“Lastly, this American Hero and Champion of Justice thanks all of you who have stood by him for your kindness, prayers, and support,” he concluded.
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Lindsay Clancy's Trial's Lone Holdout Juror Lawyered Up After Facing Backlash
Clancy was accused of murdering her three kids, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan in January 2023 in their Duxbury, Mass., home.
Although she admitted to committing the crimes, she pleaded not guilty as she claimed that she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis when she strangled her children.
After a five-and-a-half-week trial that included six days of jury deliberations, the judge declared a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision.
While 11 of the 12 jurors favored acquittal, the lone holdout refused to join them.
Jury foreperson Roni Carlson stated in an interview with NBC Boston, “He admitted he had reasonable doubt and I started filling out the forms; I was so excited.”
“But I'm still not going to say that she's not guilty by reason of insanity,” he allegedly added.
Other jurors also criticized the holdout, accusing him of being “arrogant” and refusing to participate in deliberations with an open mind.
While people were already upset with the juror, the media caught wind that he was previously arrested on domestic violence charges against his ex-wife after his nephew reported him to the authorities.
Although the charges were later dropped and the former couple divorced, he seemingly held a grudge against his teenage nephew, who filed a restraining order against him last year, per NBC Boston.
Per the nephew, the juror beat him up one day for reporting him to the authorities while telling him that this was what he deserved.
He is also facing a legal battle with his landlord, who took him to court after the juror allegedly failed to pay rent for several months and repeatedly avoided efforts to contact him about the unpaid balance.
Per the outlet, he owes $12,000 in rent money to his landlord.